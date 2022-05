SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— For the first time in nine years, Drury will be represented at the NCAA-II National Track & Field Championships and is sending multiple participants for the first time in program history. Jolie McClellan qualified for the national meet in the javelin; Claire McCune will compete in the 1500-meter run, and Katie McCune will participate in the 800-meter run at the national meet that starts Thursday in Allendale, Michigan.

DRURY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO