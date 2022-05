UPDATE: El Paso Mayor Releases Statement on Uvalde Shooting. “Our hearts break in El Paso for the children and teacher lost in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It is particularly shattering that the most innocent of souls were targeted. Our prayers are with their family members and everyone in Uvalde as they deal with the effects of this senseless act of violence. They now begin the difficult process of trying to understand the nature of what happened, and mourn the loss of their beloved children. We dealt with a devastating shooting action in 2019, and there is simply no way to understand this type of hatred. Violence is too prevalent in recent times. We stand in solidarity and support, and we cry alongside our fellow Texans during this unspeakable tragedy.” -- Oscar Leeser.

EL PASO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO