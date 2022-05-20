National Roundup

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEATTLE (AP) — A former judge and prosecutor is being appointed to oversee Washington state’s new independent office to review cases where police use deadly force — the first such agency in the U.S. Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that Roger Rogoff, who spent nearly two...

Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
The Independent

Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
Public Safety
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
