Global Blood Plasma Market Growth Rate of 9.4 % over the Forecast Years (2021-2030)

Albany NY, United States: Audiometers are devices employed to evaluate the level of hearing and to quantify and diagnose the degree of hearing loss. Audiometers consist of embedded hardware and a test subject feedback button connected to a pair of headphones. This system is controlled by a standard PC. The method of testing the hearing capacity is known as audiometry. Types of audiometry procedures include pure tone audiometry, immittance audiometry, speech audiometry, and evoked response audiometry. Pure tone audiometry is a process in which a patient is made to hear pure tones such as high-pitched tones at frequent intervals to determine the level of hearing loss. Speech audiometry is similar to pure tone audiometry, in terms of process followed; however, pure tones are replaced by human speech to determine the extent and area of hearing loss. Immittance audiometry is a process in which resistance offered by the ear parts to incoming sound is measured.

