Albany, NY

Concierge Medicine Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2031

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Albany NY, United States: The benefits attached to concierge medicine as compared to traditional healthcare are estimated to serve as a prime growth factor for the concierge medicine market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The rising popularity of concierge medicine among the global populace due to the plethora of benefits...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2025

Albany NY, United States: Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are companies that offer a broad spectrum of services ranging from drug development to drug manufacturing on contract basis to the pharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing involves the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical molecules for biopharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceuticals include pharmaceutical products such as proteins, nucleic acids, blood components, and vaccines developed from biological sources.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Cosmeceuticals Market Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

Albany NY, United States: The global cosmeceuticals market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Cosmeceutical products help in improving appearance and provide nutrients that are beneficial to the skin. They also help cure damaged skin cells. Cosmeceuticals are cosmetic products with biological...
BEAUTY & FASHION
biospace.com

Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market: Global Industry Analysis Forecast (2020-2030)

The refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market have been attributed to the increasing applications and usage of DNA sequencing, majorly in reproductive health, diagnostics, oncology research, and others. In addition to this, the rising demand for refurbished DNA sequencing techniques in transcriptomics, genomics, and some other research areas related to life science is also predicted to fuel the demand opportunities in the global market in the coming years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Protein Chip Market Growth Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis – Forecast (2020-2030)

The protein chip market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the increasing use of protein chips in recent years. Along with this, there has been a noteworthy increase in the investment in R & D activities for product development. Along with this, rising incidences of cancer across the world are also driving growth avenues in the global market.
MARKETS
City
Albany, NY
biospace.com

Study: Lower Body Weight Related to Longer-Lasting COVID-19 Vaccine Immunity

A research study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), found that people whose immunity against COVID-19 from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waned less tended to have lower body weight. Another way of putting it is that people with a lower body mass index (BMI) tended to maintain immunity against COVID-19 longer.
FITNESS
biospace.com

Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Cell Culture Media Market Insights: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The cell culture media market has been projected to expand at a noteworthy pace throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the availability of several nutrients in culture media that further aid in the storage, maintenance, proliferation, and growth of microbial and some other cell types, for instance, stem cells and others.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pressure Bandages Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Pressure bandages are medical devices used to protect and heal an injured area and to control bleeding without affecting the normal blood circulation. Pressure bandages comprise non-adherent bandages applied over an incision or wound and is covered by absorbent stretchable adhesive. These devices are primarily used...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Albany NY, United States: A vaccine is a biological product which gives active acquired immunity to a particular disease. Vaccines have always been considered as a less profitable business described by high entrance hurdles. Stringent regulatory standards combined with significant fixed costs, and production & development related complications, have partial competition between vaccine producers. Moreover, these complications have restricted invention to a great extent. In the past, companies operating in the vaccines market were only focused on the development of preventive vaccines against contagious diseases.
SMALL BUSINESS
biospace.com

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Trends and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Albany NY, United States: The increasing need for improving patient care and reducing treatment costs is a primary factor augmenting the growth of global artificial intelligence in the diagnostics market. The growing adoption and popularity of artificial intelligence in clinical imaging brings about quicker judgments and decreased mistakes when contrasted with a conventional examination of pictures delivered by X-beams and MRIs. Simulated intelligence brings more abilities to most diagnostics, including malignancy screening and chest CT tests pointed toward detecting COVID-19.
ENGINEERING
biospace.com

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global healthcare predictive analytics market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. The increasing integration of predictive analytics with mainstream medical services is assisting healthcare professionals to identify patients who have a high chance of getting readmitted. The...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Market Segmentation and Analysis Report, 2030

Albany NY, United States: Crisis emergency and incident management platforms are gathering steam in gaining real-time situational awareness in processes to manage—assessment, planning, tracking, and preventing to ensure continuity of systems. These are finding increase in deployment on the back of the adoption of novel approaches to prevent or manage security disruption due to range of potential threats.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Photomedicine Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth | Global Industry Analysis – Forecast [2020-2030]

The photomedicine market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed during the forecast period. These growth prospects in the market are owing to the rising number of people that are suffering from vision problems. These vision issues are occurring because of natural causes, for instance, excessive use of computers or television or due to injury to the head that leads to ophthalmological issues. These factors are further predicted to fuel the growth avenues in the global market in the coming years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market: Global Industry Analysis -Forecast (2020-2030)

The cardiac remote patient monitoring device market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases around the world. The pandemic has brought numerous improvements in the healthcare industry and upgrades in the cardiac remote patient monitoring devices are one of these changes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Rotavirus Diagnostics Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Albany NY, United States: Rotavirus is a major cause of severe childhood gastroenteritis. Rotavirus, the most significant member of the Reoviridae family, is responsible for almost two million hospital admissions, around 25 million clinic visits, and more than 0.8 million deaths among children below the age of five globally each year. Rotavirus has a worldwide incidence, both in developed and developing countries; however, maximum deaths have been observed in the developing countries. It is difficult to differentiate gastroenteritis caused by rotavirus from other enteric pathogens. Hence, identification of the cause of gastroenteritis needs analysis of fecal specimens with commercially available assays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a cardiac monitoring method that uses a small portable device to monitor a patient's cardiac activity. MCT is a form of real-time electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, in which a patient wears a device that monitors his/her ECG data. The telemetry unit changes the signals into pictures of every heartbeat. The pictures are sent to a monitor and the monitor displays the picture of the heartbeat continuously. Two types of systems are used in mobile cardiac telemetry: lead-based system and patch-based system.
CELL PHONES
biospace.com

Laboratory Supplies Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2031

Albany NY, United States: An increase in the funding activities in the biotechnology sector coupled with the latest advancements in biological and chemical research will bring immense growth prospects for the laboratory supplies market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Laboratory supplies are the tools, apparatuses, and equipment utilized in...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Gamma Knife Market Is Projected to Reach a Market Value of US$ 507.0 Million By 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, This Future Market Insights report examines the 'Global Gamma Knife' market for the period 2012-2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancement of Gamma Knife, examining the marketing efforts and business strategies undertaken by the manufacturing companies which is significantly transforming the Stereotactic Radiosurgery market. This study analyses, estimates and forecasts the global Gamma Knife market from the demand as well as supply perspective, in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The report also highlights the impact of various drivers and restraints in various regions along with their impact during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Surgical Gloves Market is Projected to Experience Promising Growth Opportunities in the Forthcoming Years

Albany NY, United States: Gloves have become an indispensable part of surgeries for reducing the transfer of pathogens among operative team and to patients. Several guidelines and reviews have comprehensively investigated the efficacy of surgical gloves in reducing the number of surgical site infections in healthcare professionals and the patient population. Technological advances in the surgical gloves market have picked up pace on the back of these developments. Key materials used in making surgical gloves are nitrile, neoprene, latex, and vinyl. Each has its own strength and limitations depending on the barrier leakage ability and the sensitivity to the hands of the surgeon.
MARKETS

