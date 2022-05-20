Concierge Medicine Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.

