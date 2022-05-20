ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Sterility Testing Market: Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2031

 6 days ago

Albany NY, United States: Rapid sterility tests have absolute sensitivity and specificity for bacterial detection and can identify viable microbes within the scope of microbiological development. These ensure testing in rapid and accurate manner. Rapid sterility testing is used in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices....

Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Market Segmentation and Analysis Report, 2030

Albany NY, United States: Crisis emergency and incident management platforms are gathering steam in gaining real-time situational awareness in processes to manage—assessment, planning, tracking, and preventing to ensure continuity of systems. These are finding increase in deployment on the back of the adoption of novel approaches to prevent or manage security disruption due to range of potential threats.
Laboratory Supplies Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2031

Albany NY, United States: An increase in the funding activities in the biotechnology sector coupled with the latest advancements in biological and chemical research will bring immense growth prospects for the laboratory supplies market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Laboratory supplies are the tools, apparatuses, and equipment utilized in...
Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a cardiac monitoring method that uses a small portable device to monitor a patient's cardiac activity. MCT is a form of real-time electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, in which a patient wears a device that monitors his/her ECG data. The telemetry unit changes the signals into pictures of every heartbeat. The pictures are sent to a monitor and the monitor displays the picture of the heartbeat continuously. Two types of systems are used in mobile cardiac telemetry: lead-based system and patch-based system.
Vaccine Refrigerators Market: Increase in the Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Vaccine refrigerators are used to store vaccines at the required temperature and prevent them from degradation. Vaccines are highly temperature-sensitive and fluctuations in the storage temperature may lead to their degradation. Commercial refrigerators face the issue of temperature fluctuations that can jeopardize vaccines. Vaccine refrigerators provide...
Rotavirus Diagnostics Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Albany NY, United States: Rotavirus is a major cause of severe childhood gastroenteritis. Rotavirus, the most significant member of the Reoviridae family, is responsible for almost two million hospital admissions, around 25 million clinic visits, and more than 0.8 million deaths among children below the age of five globally each year. Rotavirus has a worldwide incidence, both in developed and developing countries; however, maximum deaths have been observed in the developing countries. It is difficult to differentiate gastroenteritis caused by rotavirus from other enteric pathogens. Hence, identification of the cause of gastroenteritis needs analysis of fecal specimens with commercially available assays.
Pressure Bandages Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Pressure bandages are medical devices used to protect and heal an injured area and to control bleeding without affecting the normal blood circulation. Pressure bandages comprise non-adherent bandages applied over an incision or wound and is covered by absorbent stretchable adhesive. These devices are primarily used...
Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Albany NY, United States: A vaccine is a biological product which gives active acquired immunity to a particular disease. Vaccines have always been considered as a less profitable business described by high entrance hurdles. Stringent regulatory standards combined with significant fixed costs, and production & development related complications, have partial competition between vaccine producers. Moreover, these complications have restricted invention to a great extent. In the past, companies operating in the vaccines market were only focused on the development of preventive vaccines against contagious diseases.
Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market: Changing Dietary Habits and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure with wide usage in diagnostic and therapeutic areas for pulmonology and gastroenterology conditions. Stenosis of the gastrointestinal and airway tracts is a common phenomenon caused by various reasons such as growth of benign tissue, pressure exerted by peripheral organs, symptomatic stenosis of other associated diseases such as Crohn’s disease, and inflammation and abnormal contraction of lumen muscles.
Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Trends and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Albany NY, United States: The increasing need for improving patient care and reducing treatment costs is a primary factor augmenting the growth of global artificial intelligence in the diagnostics market. The growing adoption and popularity of artificial intelligence in clinical imaging brings about quicker judgments and decreased mistakes when contrasted with a conventional examination of pictures delivered by X-beams and MRIs. Simulated intelligence brings more abilities to most diagnostics, including malignancy screening and chest CT tests pointed toward detecting COVID-19.
Human Embryo Culture Mediums Market: Increasing Number of People Opting for Assisted Reproductive Techniques to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The human embryo culture medium provides environment and nutrition to an embryo, mimicking the natural environment of the uterus. Recent developments in medical technologies, especially in assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs), have led to evolution of new culture mediums for the human embryo. In ART, the egg and the sperms are conjoined in a petri dish or other specific container containing culture medium.
Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market: Global Industry Analysis -Forecast (2020-2030)

The cardiac remote patient monitoring device market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases around the world. The pandemic has brought numerous improvements in the healthcare industry and upgrades in the cardiac remote patient monitoring devices are one of these changes.
Protein Chip Market Growth Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis – Forecast (2020-2030)

The protein chip market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the increasing use of protein chips in recent years. Along with this, there has been a noteworthy increase in the investment in R & D activities for product development. Along with this, rising incidences of cancer across the world are also driving growth avenues in the global market.
Wound Care Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global wound care market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Wound care products are used for timely healing of wounds and efficient infection control. Some of the common wound care products include antimicrobial dressings, collagen dressings, film dressings, foam dressings, and skin-care products.
Malaria Vaccines Market: In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

Albany NY, United States: The prevalence of malaria in tropical countries has been troublesome to the entire world, contributing to millions of deaths over the last ten years. Vaccine development forms a crucial part of adequate interventional control. Recent years have seen considerable research on novel vaccine candidates. Supported by continuous research of malaria life-cycle, a diverse pipeline has been investigated. Understanding the biology of deadly human malaria parasites Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax is key to growing avenues in the malaria vaccines market. Generations of pre-erythrocytic vaccines have unlocked new avenues in the malaria vaccines market. This has attracted a volley of investments from biotech companies. RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) is the most vigorously tested vaccine candidate for prevention of malaria caused by P. falciparum.
Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2021-2031

Albany NY, United States: The global health intelligent virtual assistant market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. A healthcare intelligent virtual assistant is an artificial intelligent-based tool, used by patients to address their health-related issues using either web or mobile-based applications. Health...
Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity - Forecast [2020-2030]

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the rising prevalence of outsourcing services due to various benefits that are associated with pharmacovigilance outsourcing services, for instance, low operational expenses. Along with this, the cost-effectiveness of these services is also predicted to drive the growth avenues in the global market in the near future.
Photomedicine Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth | Global Industry Analysis – Forecast [2020-2030]

The photomedicine market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed during the forecast period. These growth prospects in the market are owing to the rising number of people that are suffering from vision problems. These vision issues are occurring because of natural causes, for instance, excessive use of computers or television or due to injury to the head that leads to ophthalmological issues. These factors are further predicted to fuel the growth avenues in the global market in the coming years.
Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global healthcare predictive analytics market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. The increasing integration of predictive analytics with mainstream medical services is assisting healthcare professionals to identify patients who have a high chance of getting readmitted. The...
