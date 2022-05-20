ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disposable Medical Supplies Market Insights: Surpass the Valuation of US$ 80,252 million by the end of the Forecast Period [2023-2030]

 6 days ago

The recent studies show that the global disposable medical supplies market was evaluated at US$ 48,630 million in the base year of 2016. The studies indicate that the global disposable medical supplies market will foresee and excellent growth rate of 7.3 % over the forecast years i.e. 2017 to...

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Trends and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Albany NY, United States: The increasing need for improving patient care and reducing treatment costs is a primary factor augmenting the growth of global artificial intelligence in the diagnostics market. The growing adoption and popularity of artificial intelligence in clinical imaging brings about quicker judgments and decreased mistakes when contrasted with a conventional examination of pictures delivered by X-beams and MRIs. Simulated intelligence brings more abilities to most diagnostics, including malignancy screening and chest CT tests pointed toward detecting COVID-19.
Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market: Global Industry Analysis -Forecast (2020-2030)

The cardiac remote patient monitoring device market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases around the world. The pandemic has brought numerous improvements in the healthcare industry and upgrades in the cardiac remote patient monitoring devices are one of these changes.
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a cardiac monitoring method that uses a small portable device to monitor a patient's cardiac activity. MCT is a form of real-time electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, in which a patient wears a device that monitors his/her ECG data. The telemetry unit changes the signals into pictures of every heartbeat. The pictures are sent to a monitor and the monitor displays the picture of the heartbeat continuously. Two types of systems are used in mobile cardiac telemetry: lead-based system and patch-based system.
Pharmaceutical Contract Development Market Insight [Forecast (2020-2030)]: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis

The pharmaceutical contract development market has been anticipated to expand at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the increasing demand for generics and growing investments in different R & D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with these, CDMOs are investing at an increased rate for advanced manufacturing technologies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is predicted to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years.
Study: Lower Body Weight Related to Longer-Lasting COVID-19 Vaccine Immunity

A research study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), found that people whose immunity against COVID-19 from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waned less tended to have lower body weight. Another way of putting it is that people with a lower body mass index (BMI) tended to maintain immunity against COVID-19 longer.
Human Embryo Culture Mediums Market: Increasing Number of People Opting for Assisted Reproductive Techniques to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The human embryo culture medium provides environment and nutrition to an embryo, mimicking the natural environment of the uterus. Recent developments in medical technologies, especially in assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs), have led to evolution of new culture mediums for the human embryo. In ART, the egg and the sperms are conjoined in a petri dish or other specific container containing culture medium.
Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Insights: Size | Shares | Trends | Growth – Forecast [2020-2030]

The brachytherapy treatment planning systems market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the market are commonly owing to the rapid growth in the prevalence of cancer as well as cancer-related mortality around the world. These rapidly increasing health issues further create demand for innovative cancer care therapies. Rising demand for precise and accurate diagnoses for the prevention of cancer-related mortality through timely and adequate treatment is predicted to boost sales avenues in the global market.
Vaccine Refrigerators Market: Increase in the Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Vaccine refrigerators are used to store vaccines at the required temperature and prevent them from degradation. Vaccines are highly temperature-sensitive and fluctuations in the storage temperature may lead to their degradation. Commercial refrigerators face the issue of temperature fluctuations that can jeopardize vaccines. Vaccine refrigerators provide...
Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2030

Albany NY, United States: Exponential rise in healthcare costs in the past decade, resulting in changed healthcare practices is predicted to account for continued growth in ambulatory surgical centers market over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. Besides this, rising prevalence of chronic diseases that require regular minor procedures, and can be performed in ambulatory setups is another key factor fuelling the ambulatory surgical centers market.
Rotavirus Diagnostics Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Albany NY, United States: Rotavirus is a major cause of severe childhood gastroenteritis. Rotavirus, the most significant member of the Reoviridae family, is responsible for almost two million hospital admissions, around 25 million clinic visits, and more than 0.8 million deaths among children below the age of five globally each year. Rotavirus has a worldwide incidence, both in developed and developing countries; however, maximum deaths have been observed in the developing countries. It is difficult to differentiate gastroenteritis caused by rotavirus from other enteric pathogens. Hence, identification of the cause of gastroenteritis needs analysis of fecal specimens with commercially available assays.
Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
Audiometers Market Analysis of the Competitive Landscape, with a Forecast for 2025

Albany NY, United States: Audiometers are devices employed to evaluate the level of hearing and to quantify and diagnose the degree of hearing loss. Audiometers consist of embedded hardware and a test subject feedback button connected to a pair of headphones. This system is controlled by a standard PC. The method of testing the hearing capacity is known as audiometry. Types of audiometry procedures include pure tone audiometry, immittance audiometry, speech audiometry, and evoked response audiometry. Pure tone audiometry is a process in which a patient is made to hear pure tones such as high-pitched tones at frequent intervals to determine the level of hearing loss. Speech audiometry is similar to pure tone audiometry, in terms of process followed; however, pure tones are replaced by human speech to determine the extent and area of hearing loss. Immittance audiometry is a process in which resistance offered by the ear parts to incoming sound is measured.
Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market: Changing Dietary Habits and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure with wide usage in diagnostic and therapeutic areas for pulmonology and gastroenterology conditions. Stenosis of the gastrointestinal and airway tracts is a common phenomenon caused by various reasons such as growth of benign tissue, pressure exerted by peripheral organs, symptomatic stenosis of other associated diseases such as Crohn’s disease, and inflammation and abnormal contraction of lumen muscles.
Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity - Forecast [2020-2030]

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the rising prevalence of outsourcing services due to various benefits that are associated with pharmacovigilance outsourcing services, for instance, low operational expenses. Along with this, the cost-effectiveness of these services is also predicted to drive the growth avenues in the global market in the near future.
Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2025

Albany NY, United States: Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are companies that offer a broad spectrum of services ranging from drug development to drug manufacturing on contract basis to the pharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing involves the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical molecules for biopharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceuticals include pharmaceutical products such as proteins, nucleic acids, blood components, and vaccines developed from biological sources.
Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Albany NY, United States: A vaccine is a biological product which gives active acquired immunity to a particular disease. Vaccines have always been considered as a less profitable business described by high entrance hurdles. Stringent regulatory standards combined with significant fixed costs, and production & development related complications, have partial competition between vaccine producers. Moreover, these complications have restricted invention to a great extent. In the past, companies operating in the vaccines market were only focused on the development of preventive vaccines against contagious diseases.
