The pregnant woman was out running an errand with her five other children in the car when she suddenly began experiencing contractions. Unfortunately, the pregnant mom was unable to get to a hospital in time, so she ended up giving birth alone on the side of the road while her kids remained seated in the car. “I was literally driving in the car with all the kids when I felt like I needed to pull over. Got out of the car, went to the other side in the grass and literally had a baby. It was so quick! I only thought these things happened in movies! I then proceeded to drive to the house with him still attached where my midwives arrived about 10 minutes later. And then we had to pick the grass off him.” the lucky mom said.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO