Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa – Des Moines-based poet and performer DK (DeAn Kelly) took top honors at the Water Rocks! Earth Day Poetry Slam. The April 22 contest featured a slate of eight spoken word poetry artists in a three-round format. In recognition of Earth Day and the mission of Water Rocks! to heighten awareness and educate Iowans about water quality and conservation, the poets each performed original works about their relationship to water, how water connects us all, and the future of our world amid climate change.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO