More than 3,000 athletes participate in Special Olympics Iowa's largest annual event....

Des Moines Artist Takes Top Prize at Water Rocks! Poetry Slam

AMES, Iowa – Des Moines-based poet and performer DK (DeAn Kelly) took top honors at the Water Rocks! Earth Day Poetry Slam. The April 22 contest featured a slate of eight spoken word poetry artists in a three-round format. In recognition of Earth Day and the mission of Water Rocks! to heighten awareness and educate Iowans about water quality and conservation, the poets each performed original works about their relationship to water, how water connects us all, and the future of our world amid climate change.
Beef Quality Assurance Transportation Workshops begin June 14

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Beef cattle transporters are receiving notice from major packers reminding them to renew their Beef Quality Assurance Transportation certificate. To help them renew or obtain new certification, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer BQAT trainings across northwest Iowa. Extension beef specialist Beth Doran is organizing these trainings.
Startups near state lines gravitate toward side with lower property tax

AMES, IA – Researchers at Iowa State University found significantly different state tax rates affect where new businesses set up shop near state lines. Their study published in the journal Small Business Economics shows the fourth greatest distortion in the U.S. is between Iowa and its northwest neighbor. "The...
#Iowa State University#Track Field#Tennis#Athletics#Education#College#Sports
Is Your Peanut Butter Included in the Latest Recall?

AMES, Iowa – Several Jif brand peanut butter products recently have been recalled. The J.M. Smucker Co. said it initiated a voluntary recall and advised consumers to dispose of certain products because of potential salmonella contamination. According to the FDA, salmonella infections were reported in 12 states: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Two of the 14 cases involved hospitalization.
Cash Rental Rates Rise Significantly across Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. The most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for Iowa farmland showed that rates increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the...
Events Calendar

Join us outdoors weekly for our popular Early Childhood Development program featuring stories followed by nature exploration and activities. Best for children ages 2-5 with an adult. Alumni Association: 2023 travel preview. May 26, 2022. 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM. free. Learn about the ISU Alumni Association's 2023 tours through...
