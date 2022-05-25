ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What you need to know about mammograms. Your questions answered.

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhVjo_0fkOniqr00 About one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. But mammogram screenings can provide early detection that can help save lives. On May 25, we'll be live with Dr. Katrina Korhonen, Breast Radiologist with Radiology Partners Houston, in affiliation with Memorial Hermann, who will help answer your questions regarding mammogram screenings.

Watch it on our ABC13 Facebook page or below:

Speaker: Dr. Katrina Korhonen - Breast Radiologist, Director of Breast Imaging Radiology Partners Houston

Dr. Katrina Korhonen is a Breast Imaging Radiologist at Radiology Partners Houston in affiliation with Memorial Hermann, and practices at the Memorial Hermann Memorial City, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, and Memorial Hermann Cy-Fair breast care locations. She completed her diagnostic radiology residency as well as fellowships in both breast imaging and nuclear medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She currently serves as the Director of Breast Imaging at Radiology Partners Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammograms#Nuclear Medicine#Breast Radiologist
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
130K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy