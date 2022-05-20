ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 1985, Habitat has built more than 50 homes in East Austin and Montopolis for low-income families. They are always looking for volunteers interested in lending...

The Luv Doc: A Situationship

I moved to Austin in January and a month later met a girl by the name of Ruth on the Facebook Dating app. At first we were just friends but our relationship gradually developed into feelings. She lived with her brother at the time who was moving to San Antonio, but she wanted to stay in the Austin area. At the time, I didn't have emotional feelings for her but I offered up for her to stay at my apartment so we could both contribute to the rising rent prices in my Downtown Austin apt.
The Beergardigans Return: Austin Kids Grade Local Breweries

The second installment with your beer garden friends. For those of you just now being enlightened to the existence of Austin's premier pint-sized brewery critics, the Beergardigans – Enzo: 10, Theo: 6, and Tallulah: 4 – we recommend that you momentarily put down this piece of Pulitzer-caliber literature and catch up on Volume 1 of the series somewhere on the internet ("Austin's Best Breweries, According to Children," Food, Oct. 1, 2021). In that story, we discussed the most pressing question keeping the coffee-and-emoji-addled parents of Central Texas socially anxious: Do my children belong at the brewery? And we answered: Yes! Hell yes they do! No more and no less than pups, or Californians, or tech bros named Asp Patagonia decamping to the taproom with their 23-deep bachelor party squad (#AspFest!), sampling 17 1-ounce beers at a time while a line stretches to Hutto behind them.
Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

EXPLORER SERIES RELEASE: THIRD COAST This event debuts the latest in Desert Door's "Explorer Series" of expressions: Third Coast. It's their signature (read: excellent) sotol, finished in Jamaican rum casks, ready to supercharge a weekend of leisure on some sun-dappled tropical beach – or, at the very least, this Thursday afternoon party of tiki-inspired cocktails, live music, and mouthwatering mollusks from Austin Oyster Co. Thu., May 26, 3:30-6pm. (2022) Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. Prices vary. www.desertdoor.com.
Hardcore-Nazi Austinite Wanted by the Law

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a violent white supremacist who is believed to have moved from Pennsylvania to Austin last year. Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, is charged with making terroristic threats after DPS said he promised to "carry a firearm onto the Texas State Capitol grounds this weekend and challenge any law enforcement officer who tried to take enforcement actions against him." The department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Lloyd's arrest.
May 27, 2022

Austin residents must be prepared for hell or high water. We will be othered, threatened, vilified, even fired upon. We must not let it stop us. What really makes a difference in housing production. BY NICK BARBARO. The field is set. BY MIKE CLARK-MADISON AND MORGAN O’HANLON. Chaos at...
Five Things to Keep Your Arts Account in the Black

Unless you're one of those poltroons quaking in your panic room due to fear of critical race theory or even the suggestion that much of modern culture was originated by people of color, reckon you'll be gladdened by these five recommendations that feature creations by and/or about African American artists.
The Drop-In Music Series Returns to the Long Center Lawn

Jamming out in the summer heat will probably pump you up more than cool you off, but a free concert may be worth weathering Austin’s soaring temperatures. The Long Center and ACL Radio are bringing back the Drop-In outdoor, summer music series every Thursday from now until August 11. Come to the Long Center lawn to see a favorite or maybe a new-to-you performer starting at 8pm with a lineup spanning genres from rock to hip-hop and Latin folk.
We Have an Issue: What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Disaster

In this week's cover story, Lina Fisher tackles two very serious threats keeping local emergency planners up at night: wildfire and flood. I asked Lina, a native Austinite who writes frequently about environmental and development issues, about her experience reporting this story. "I was struck by the omnipresence of the...
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Nine deep and 21 years vested, Austin's Grammy-winning Latin brass locomotive Grupo Fantasma backs Spanish Harlem soul pioneer Joe Bataan one time only – solamente una vez! – as curated by Paramount booker/music apostle Zach Ernst. Bassist Greg Gonzalez answered a crucial question. Austin Chronicle: Describe the importance...
The 48 Hour Film Project Celebrates 20 Years in Austin

Grab your camera and your crew: On June 10, filmmakers will gather at Kick Butt Coffee to kick off this year's Austin version of the 48 Hour Film Project – an event and organization committed to giving armchair directors a taste of the film industry over a single weekend, and there's still time for you to sign up.
No End in Sight to Endless Lines at Austin's Airport

They're not even trying to sugarcoat it anymore: "As Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) prepares for a record-breaking summer, passengers flying out for Memorial Day Weekend should too," the airport announced in a May 23 press release. "'Plan ahead, arrive early, and pack your patience' is AUS's advice for what the airport expects to be the busiest Memorial Day travel time in the airport's history." This comes after yet more breakdowns at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints May 14 and 17 led to three-hour waits and backed-up crowds into the not-all-that-spacious landside lobby, then into the roadway. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, who's been raising hell as a congressman does when a federal agency is creating chaos at home, got his fellow House Appropriations subcommittee Chair Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif. – he's over Health and Human Services, she's over Homeland Security – to grill TSA Administrator David Pekoske on the matter during his agency's budget hearing. They're not just sticking up for Austin travelers' right to fly; Doggett, in a letter to Pekoske, suggested that TSA develop "a specific contingency plan that may require treating passengers for heat stroke if substantial relief is not promptly provided." There are also concerns that the largely unmanaged crowds would themselves be vulnerable to attack by foreign or domestic terrorists or the next mass shooter.
We've Got Festivals, and Ramen Tatsu-ya Chilled Noodles, and Much Tasty Booze and Brunches Galore, and – um, What Happened to That Chicken Salad Shoppe?

All the news that's fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here’s some of what’s happening in Austin’s culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Here comes the weekend. Here comes the weekend of...
