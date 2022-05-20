Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore

They're not even trying to sugarcoat it anymore: "As Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) prepares for a record-breaking summer, passengers flying out for Memorial Day Weekend should too," the airport announced in a May 23 press release. "'Plan ahead, arrive early, and pack your patience' is AUS's advice for what the airport expects to be the busiest Memorial Day travel time in the airport's history." This comes after yet more breakdowns at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints May 14 and 17 led to three-hour waits and backed-up crowds into the not-all-that-spacious landside lobby, then into the roadway. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, who's been raising hell as a congressman does when a federal agency is creating chaos at home, got his fellow House Appropriations subcommittee Chair Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif. – he's over Health and Human Services, she's over Homeland Security – to grill TSA Administrator David Pekoske on the matter during his agency's budget hearing. They're not just sticking up for Austin travelers' right to fly; Doggett, in a letter to Pekoske, suggested that TSA develop "a specific contingency plan that may require treating passengers for heat stroke if substantial relief is not promptly provided." There are also concerns that the largely unmanaged crowds would themselves be vulnerable to attack by foreign or domestic terrorists or the next mass shooter.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO