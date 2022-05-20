MN area softball: May 19

Lisa Kay Anderson, age 53, of Apple Valley MN formerly of Red Wing, MN passed away Wednesday, May 4th 2022 after a 6 month battle with an aggressive small-cell carcinoma. Lisa enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, bargain shopping, figurine collecting, going to the MN state fair yearly, listening to classic rock and roll and watching hummingbirds. She worked for most of her adult life as a travel agent assisting many with their business and leisure travel needs, enjoying the customer interaction and travel perks. She was a friend to whomever needed one, and always tried to help someone in need when she was able. Lisa loved her human family and her feline “children”, two Siamese cats - Boston and Nalha, more than anything in the world. Her happiest times were spent with them.

