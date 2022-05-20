ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue, MN

MN area softball: May 19

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodhue scored the final five runs of the game in a 10-7 win over Lourdes. The teams traded leads through four innings. The Wildcats led 2-1 after...

www.republicaneagle.com

Red Wing Republican Eagle

David Thoms

HASTINGS, Minn. - David Thoms, 84, Red Wing, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 15, in Benedictine Living Community. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Hartland methodist Cemetery near Ellsworth, Wis. Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Lisa Anderson

Lisa Kay Anderson, age 53, of Apple Valley MN formerly of Red Wing, MN passed away Wednesday, May 4th 2022 after a 6 month battle with an aggressive small-cell carcinoma. Lisa enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, bargain shopping, figurine collecting, going to the MN state fair yearly, listening to classic rock and roll and watching hummingbirds. She worked for most of her adult life as a travel agent assisting many with their business and leisure travel needs, enjoying the customer interaction and travel perks. She was a friend to whomever needed one, and always tried to help someone in need when she was able. Lisa loved her human family and her feline “children”, two Siamese cats - Boston and Nalha, more than anything in the world. Her happiest times were spent with them.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Roger Nichols

Roger Ervin Nichols, age 87 of Beldenville, Wisconsin, died peacefully January 30, 2022 at the Spring Valley Nursing Home. Roger was born on May 4, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Ervin and Henrietta (Friedrich) Nichols. He graduated from Amery High School and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he would eventually earn a Master’s degree. Roger was united in marriage to Shirley Eherenberg on December 5, 1956 in Bloomer, Wisconsin, and their union was blessed with two children, Keith and Candace. The family resided in Hayward, Wisconsin where Roger worked as the farm manager and butcher for the 5RK Ranch. They later moved to Beldenville, which became their home. Roger was an instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College (formerly District One) and taught courses on Farm Business and Production Management.
BELDENVILLE, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Larry Prebe reported on May 12 that his shop and a storage shed on Highway 61 in Frontenac had been broken sometime in the past month. Prebe is currently working on creating a list of missing items. A catalytic converter had been taken off of a vehicle parked outside the shop. No value reported.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Memorial Day observances set

About two dozen volunteers worked Saturday, May 21, to adorn graves of veterans in Oakwood Cemetery with American flags. The volunteers fanned out through the 35-acre cemetery with bundles of flags in their arms so that every veteran was remembered. The graves include veterans from the Civil War through the...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Weekly planner: Honoring and remembering

It’s 1977 and an heiress, kind and generous, is found dead in her bed. Her night nurse is lying lifeless on the staircase. A robbery? A clumsy break-in? A conspiracy? A scandal! The Congdon family tragedy splashed across the headlines of every newspaper in Minnesota. But what really happened on that fateful night at the Glensheen Mansion? Whodunit?
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing welcomes a new patrol officer

The city of Red Wing welcomes a new patrol officer to their police department. Tristan Olson is the newest addition and has been working with the Red Wing Police Department since Jan. Olson started his law enforcement career at the Wabasha County Sheriff's Department. With the city of Red Wing’s...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Vietnam vet gets a happy welcome home

52 years later, Larry Berg got the welcome home he wanted. Berg, Vietnam veteran, spoke with 7th graders on May 20 at the Red Wing High School, telling them about his experiences during the war and recent Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C. “It was great talking with the kids...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Arts and Anderson Center collaborate for upcoming studio tour

This summer, Red Wing Arts and The Anderson Center are hosting their first annual studio tour on July 30 and 31. Anderson Center Development Director Adam Wiltgen said, “There will be 35 artists across 12 locations, and we see this as an opportunity to show off the community as well with the self-guided nature of the tour.”
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

City Council: Site considered for apartments

The Red Wing City Council has heard this before, the city needs more affordable housing. Council members heard the message again Monday night as discussions regarding housing in the city were at the forefront. Leah Hall, the community development director for Three Rivers, presented a possible housing site that would...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Bus service suspended by driver shortage

As of last Friday, Hiawathaland Transit has temporarily suspended Red Wing routes due to staffing shortages. The company is still offering an option for Red Wing residents who need to use the transit service. Their Dial-A-Ride service is available for the Red Wing area. Because of the suspension of regular...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Port Authority approves grants for city development

At the Tuesday, May 10, Port Authority meeting, discussions on community and economic development were at the forefront. In late April, a workshop was held with economic development partners within the city. The goal of the retreat was to bring the groups together to establish more of a central idea on how to improve community and economic development in Red Wing.
RED WING, MN

