Early voting ended Friday in the runoff election for the March primaries. Election day will be held Tuesday across the state for the candidates in the runoff. A runoff election is held for the Democratic and Republican candidates in which no single candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in the March 1 primary election. Early voting in the primary runoff election was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20. The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail in the election was Friday, May 13.

GRAHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO