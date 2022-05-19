Steers swept by Argyle in area playoff

Bishop Cider announced purchase of Wild Acre Brewing, including its massive property near downtown Fort Worth. When the husband and wife co-founders of Bishop Cider opened their quaint 700-square-foot cider bar in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District near Lockhart Smokehouse in 2014, who would have ever guessed it would lead to this? Joel Malone and Laura Malone are purchasing two Tarrant County breweries — Legal Draft Beer Co. and Wild Acre Brewing — and they aren’t just dipping their toes into the beer world. They are kicking open the door and taking some serious ground.

