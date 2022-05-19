ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Steers swept by Argyle in area playoff

Graham Leader
 4 days ago

The Steers’ season came to an end Saturday at Brock High School. After a weather delay pushed a majority of Game 1 from Friday to Saturday, the Steers were swept 2-0 by the Argyle Eagles in the area playoff. After suffering...

www.grahamleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

The Allen Eagles have a new head football coach

ALLEN, Texas — Allen High School has a new head football coach. Lee Wiginton, who's been the head coach at Midlothian Heritage since the school opened in 2016, will now lead the Eagles program, the Allen Independent School District announced Monday morning. Wiginton will replace Chad Morris at the...
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lee Wiginton named next Allen head football coach

Ten days after the abrupt resignation of Chad Morris, Allen has found its next head football coach. The school district announced Monday morning that Lee Wiginton has been named the Eagles' next head coach. Wiginton comes to Allen after spending the previous six seasons leading Midlothian Heritage -- the only head coach in that program's history. He brings a total of 22 years of head coaching experience to the position.
ALLEN, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU Track & Field finish with six medals at Big 12 Championships

TCU Track & Field recently competed in the Big 12 championship meet where they finished with three gold medals and three silver medals. The highlight of the meet was the men’s 4x100 relay team, one of the country’s best. The collective comprised of Bryson Stubblefield, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Kundai Maguranyanga and Robert Gregory Jr. placed first and broke the meet record with a time of 38.50, the fourth-fastest time recorded in the NCAA this season.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Argyle, TX
Sports
Argyle, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
City
Argyle, TX
City
Iowa Park, TX
Local
Texas Education
heartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: TCU is No. 1 After Regular Season

With the regular season in the books, I thought I would do one final Big 12 baseball power ranking before the conference tournament starts this week. 1.) TCU Horned Frogs 35-18 (16-8) No surprise here as the Big 12 regular season champions take the top spot. The Horned Frogs finished...
NORMAN, OK
fordhamsports.com

Softball Season Ends Against North Texas at Stillwater Regional

Stillwater, Okla. – Fordham softball's 2022 campaign came to an end on Saturday after a 5-3 loss to North Texas in the Regional's first elimination game. The Rams finish their season with a 30-22 overall record. "What an incredible ride its been with this team this season." Head coach...
STILLWATER, OK
frogsowar.com

TCU Baseball wins Big 12 regular season title

TCU Baseball closed out the regular season in style with a home sweep over the Santa Clara Broncos to extend its win streak to seven and finish with a 35-18 overall record. While the Frogs took care of business in Lupton against a non-conference foe, their Big 12 fate relied on one crucial result from Norman. Oklahoma had beaten Texas Tech in games 1 and 2 of their weekend series, which meant TCU needed a Red Raider win in game 3 to take sole claim of the 2022 Big 12 regular-season title.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU earns commitments from several 2023 recruits

While TCU football has been busy adding to the 2022 roster this offseason, Horned Frog coaches have also continued blazing the recruiting trails for prospects to join the 2023 class. Their efforts have garnered results over the last month, with a trio of three-star recruits and one four-star prospect giving commitments to the purple and white.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steers#Highschoolsports#Brock High School#The Argyle Eagles
Graham Leader

Gibbs hired as GHS assistant athletic trainer

Graham High School Athletic Trainer Mike Carroll recently announced the hiring of Virginia “Gigi” Gibbs as the new assistant athletic trainer. Gibbs will replace Maggie Canales, who is stepping away for health reasons. Gibbs will start in July. Gibbs is a graduate of Florida State University with a...
GRAHAM, TX
papercitymag.com

Bishop Cider Buys Two Fort Worth Area Breweries, Plans a Major Beer Expansion With Cidercade Power

Bishop Cider announced purchase of Wild Acre Brewing, including its massive property near downtown Fort Worth. When the husband and wife co-founders of Bishop Cider opened their quaint 700-square-foot cider bar in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District near Lockhart Smokehouse in 2014, who would have ever guessed it would lead to this? Joel Malone and Laura Malone are purchasing two Tarrant County breweries — Legal Draft Beer Co. and Wild Acre Brewing — and they aren’t just dipping their toes into the beer world. They are kicking open the door and taking some serious ground.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

All lanes open after major crash on I-35E near 121 in Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, Texas — All northbound lanes on Interstate 35E near Texas 121 in the Lewisville area have reopened after a major crash Monday morning. Traffic was still being directed off of the highway until around 6 a.m. WFAA Traffic Anchor Tashara Parker said the closure was expected to impact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
101.5 KNUE

Your Toll 49 Bills are About to Become a Little Less Crazy–Here is Why

Wait, does this mean the "powers that be" have been actually listening to us here in East Texas? Well, we shall see. If for some reason you're not familiar with or have chosen to avoid it, Toll 49 is "a corridor that connects residents in Tyler, Longview, and Marshall, in addition to giving an easier route to access the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," writes CBS 19.
cbs19.tv

Hot and Humid Saturday leads to storm development this evening

Our Saturday afternoon features another day of record-breaking warm as temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s with thick, humid air. As of 2 PM, a frontal boundary can be spotted across the Denton/Fort Worth area that will be picking up some movement towards our region as we move into the second half of the day. This will bring us the extra oomph we need for lift and storm development.
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

Senior Prank At North Texas HS Results Cancellation Of Classes

A senior prank sanctioned by administrators at Frisco Memorial High School quickly devolved into chaos resulting in cancellations of classes, thousands of dollars in damage and possible arrests. Frisco ISD officials said that Frisco Memorial High School was unable to hold classes last week Thursday and Friday due to air...
FRISCO, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sanctioned senior prank at Texas high school causes ‘thousands of dollars’ in damages

FRISCO, Texas — What began as a prank now has become a sticky situation for seniors at a north Texas high school. Classes at Memorial High School in Frisco were canceled for the last two days of the school year after a senior prank approved by school officials caused “thousands of dollars” in damage on Wednesday night, The Dallas Morning News reported.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

COVID-19 cases slowly beginning to rise in North Texas

DALLAS - The number of COVID-19 cases is slowly going up in North Texas. Hospitalizations are still pretty low, though. There were 351 new cases reported in Collin and Denton counties on Sunday. Dallas and Tarrant counties will report their numbers later in the week. But the best measure is...
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

Affluent Dallas neighbor banks top spot in this week's 5 most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Affluent Dallas suburb makes bank as richest Texas county, report says. Based on its geographic size, Rockwall County is the smallest county in Texas, at just 149 square miles. But don’t let its size fool you when it comes to wealth. Rockwall County also is the richest county in the state. Data analysis website Stacker compiled a list of the wealthiest counties in Texas based on median household income, and Rockwall County came out on top at $100,920.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy