ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Circle logic: Why Gig Harbor has so many roundabouts

By David Armstrong
gigharbornow.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReaders who have seen the 1985 hit movie “National Lampoon’s European Vacation’’ may recall a funny scene in which Chevy Chase, as an American tourist unfamiliar with roundabouts, rents a canary-yellow car and tries to use London’s Lambeth Bridge roundabout to leave town with his...

www.gigharbornow.org

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

10 Amazing Experiences In Quaint Port Townsend, Washington

Quaint Port Townsend is located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington. Dubbed the Paris of the Northwest by Sunset Magazine, this darling, historic town is known for its Victorian architecture and is one of only three designated Victorian seaports on the National Register of Historic Places. Downtown is located on the waterfront with gorgeous public buildings and businesses dating back to the 19th century. On the bluff overlooking downtown with views for miles, you’ll find a residential area with beautiful Victorian homes and parks. Adjacent to downtown is the stunning Fort Worden Historical State Park. Here are some amazing experiences to enjoy during your visit to Port Townsend.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
southsoundmag.com

Millhouse Joins Tacoma’s North End

Tacoma will now be privy to the distinct flavors of gourmet pizza courtesy of Gig Harbor’s Millville Pizza Co. owners, John and Alyssa Ross. The new Tacoma location, Millhouse, opens this spring — and it will be doing things a little differently. New sandwiches, pastas, and pasta salads will be on the menu, and the new venue will have a full bar next door.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 hurt in West Seattle house fire

Three people were injured in a house fire in West Seattle on Sunday, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 9800 block of 45th Avenue Southwest shortly after 7 p.m. Before firefighters arrived at the scene, about six neighbors had already...
SEATTLE, WA
northwestprimetime.com

A New Chapter for Margaret Larson

Since this article appeared on the cover of our September/October 2021 edition, Margaret Larson has been a regular columnist with Northwest Prime Time. Thank you, Margaret!. Most people in the Seattle area are familiar with Margaret Larson as the face of KING 5’s New Day Northwest, a position she held for ten years.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Gig Harbor, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Evergreen Lanes

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Explosive devices found in 2 Tacoma locations

TACOMA, Wash,. — Explosives technicians handled two unrelated calls in Tacoma Monday morning. Tacoma police said one incident involved fireworks that were made into an improvised explosive device. It was found in the Lincoln High School parking lot. In the other incident, a pipe bomb was found in a...
centraloregondaily.com

Man who killed 3 in Washington state bar has parole canceled

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has overturned a decision to grant parole to a man who killed three people during a bar robbery in 1980. Timothy Pauley was 21 when he and associate Scott Carl Smith robbed the Barn Door Tavern near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, shooting two men and strangling a woman.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Arbor Heights house fire sends 3 people to hospital

7:13 PM: Seattle Fire crews are just arriving at a house fire in the 9800 block of 45th SW [map] – smoke was visible from miles north. (Photo sent by Erin, seen from Lincoln Park) They report it’s a “working fire.” Updates to come. 7:15 PM:...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, several people injured after a three-vehicle accident on SR-18 in Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)

One person died while several others suffered serious injuries following a wrong-way crash in Federal Way. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on State Route 18 near SR-167. According to the officers, they received 911 calls at about 8:55 p.m. about a wrong-way driver that was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 18.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING 5

Tacoma police: 4 teens shot in car drove themselves to hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — Four teens shot in a car at an intersection in Tacoma Saturday drove themselves to the hospital, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Tacoma police said the incident began at 5:30 p.m. near S. 56th and Yakima Avenue when it was reported shots were fired from a vehicle before it fled from the area.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Circles#Roundabouts#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Collisions#Traffic Accident#American#British#State Route 16
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3153 Rocky Point Rd NW

Enjoy watersports, seafood & vacation in your own Waterfront estate w/remarkable ~100 feet no bank Waterfront, 2 buoys & bulkhead. Nestled on .60 ac park-like wooded serene setting & amazing large green house. Unobstructed views of Olympic Mountain Range & Puget Sound/Dyes Inlet. A Diamond in the rough this charming older home appeals with its vintage & unique characteristics. Updated master bdr. suite. Majority of home on one level, 2 bedrooms on second level & 1 bedroom and bath on 3rd floor. 2 car attached garage. Minutes to Seattle ferry, shopping and activities. This unique Estate offers so many opportunities for the creative at heart. Unlimited potential for renovating or building. Fixer Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all information.
gigharbornow.org

Norwegian ambassador visits Gig Harbor: ‘It feels like home’

The Norwegian ambassador to the United States visited Gig Harbor Sunday, remarking how similar the Northwest is to her homeland. Anniken Krutnes, in the Puget Sound area last week for business, swung by the Maritime City at the invitation of Lise Kristiansen, a Gig Harbor resident who serves the ambassador as the Norwegian honorary consul for Alaska. Kristiansen, a dual citizen, also happens to be part of a group that’s finalizing a sister city arrangement between Gig Harbor and Bodø, Norway.
GIG HARBOR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
q13fox.com

Thousands of volunteers participate in 'One Seattle Day of Service'

SEATTLE - Thousands of volunteers participated in One Seattle Day of Service, a city-wide spring-cleaning event, Saturday morning. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll helped with the hard work. Those familiar faces were joined by people from across the city, as everyone got their assignments, grabbed their...
SEATTLE, WA
historylink.org

Sternberg, Brian (1943-2013)

For a brief, glorious moment in the summer of 1963, Seattle native Brian Sternberg (1943-2013) was the world's greatest pole vaulter. A 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Washington, he set three outdoor world records in a span of seven weeks, culminating with a leap of 16 feet, 8 inches at Compton, California, on June 7. But on July 2 in Seattle, while working out on a trampoline in preparation for a meet in Russia, Sternberg lost his bearings in midair and crashed into the trampoline head-first, dislocating cervical vertebrae. Rendered a quadriplegic, he spent the final 49 years of his life confined to a wheelchair, distinguishing himself as a beacon of quiet determination, faith, perseverance, and courage.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy