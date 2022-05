The Boston Celtics know the formula. They believe their defense, as has been the case time and again in these playoffs, will eventually wear down teams. Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, Jayson Tatum added 22 and the Celtics are now one win from the NBA finals. They ran away after halftime to beat the Miami Heat 93-80 on Wednesday night and take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference title series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO