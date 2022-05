Tension happens when I worry about the past and focus on the future. Nothing has to change for me to find happiness. It is experienced in this present moment embraced gently and slowly. When I look for what will bring me happiness by what I might possess or how other people may treat me, it doesn’t work. When I stay in the past, it is an empty embrace. When I anticipate the future, it becomes another empty fantasy. Love, life and God are experienced in the present moment.

