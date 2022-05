FRISCO, Texas — A developer today announced plans for a new 200-room hotel set to be the centerpiece of a 230-acre mixed-use development in Frisco. The hotel, being developed by Dream Hotel Group, will be known as Dream Frisco and will be part of Firefly Park. Dream Frisco will include a rooftop pool deck and bar, a fitness center, as well as a nightclub, two bars and a restaurant. It will be located near US Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway.

FRISCO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO