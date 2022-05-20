ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

Ravenswood High hosted annual Formal Awards ceremony

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood High School’s Formal Awards ceremony was hosted on May 13 in the high school auditorium. The event began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Student Body President Andrew Francis. Following the pledge was Principal Luke Swiney, who gave the welcome...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

LC Track athletes perform well at State Meet

Lewis County High School sent a group of 10 athletes to the 2022 Class AA West Virginia State Track Championships in Charleston last week and came home with several impressive finishes. Slate Swiger led the way for the boys, posting a pair of personal records when it mattered most. Swiger...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

SJMH offering free physicals for athletes

Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital will be offering free physicals for Lewis County athletes on May 31 and June 1 at the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Department located on the first floor of SJMH. The physicals for the girls will take place on May 31 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Sports Briefs

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced the all-region teams earlier this month, and Fairmont State University senior Zachary Musgrove was selected to the All-Atlantic second team. Musgrove was tabbed to the D2CCA All-Atlantic first team after a standout career as a Fighting Falcon. Musgrove,...
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravenswood, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
Ravenswood, WV
Sports
Ravenswood, WV
Education
WVNews

Minutemaids Softball: Year in Review

The Minutemaids softball team put together a great season going 18-10 on the year, but ultimately falling in the sectional final to perennial title contenders Herbert Hoover. Abby Hartley had a big senior season for Lewis County as expected, and led the team not just in the circle but at the plate. Hartley hit a team leading .451 out of the lead off spot with an on base percentage of .509 while slugging .791 for and OPS of 1.301. Hartley led the team in doubles (8), triples (4), RBIs (39), and runs scored (43).
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

National Honor Society inducts new members at LCHS

An induction ceremony for new National Honor Society members at Lewis County High School was held on Sunday, May 22. Graduating senior members were also recognized. Students must meet certain objectives and are evaluated by LCHS faculty prior to acceptance. Inductees included Katrina Bragg, Wyatt Burns, Lillie Cayton, Tom Derico,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Wesleyan summer gifted program enrollment through June 8

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Enrollment will be taken through June 8 for this summer’s Wesleyan Summer Gifted Program. The program is for gifted students in grades 5-12 and will be held June 19 to July 1 on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon. The program is limited to about 40 students.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Mary Ann Siders Barberio

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Ann Siders Barberio, 77, of Maple Street, Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born in Taylor County on October 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Walford Lester and Lenora Ellen Hawkins Siders. She is survived by her husband...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Honors College#Highschoolsports#Wv News#Ravenswood High School#Metronews Scholarship
WVNews

Pierpont professor receives international award for interior design

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community & Technical College Assistant Professor Rachel Beach recently received an international award and recognition for her work in interior design. Beach, the program coordinator of Pierpont’s applied design program, was awarded an honorable mention placement at the international 2021 LIV Hospitality Design...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Rodger Keith Zirkle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rodger Keith Zirkle, 83, of Salem, passed away May 24, 2022. He was born March 19, 1939, in Lumberport, a son of the late Stanley Zirkle and Nina Merle Griffin Zirkle. He is survived by his wife, Shelba Jean Yeager Sperry Zirkle, whom he...
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Rachel Beach

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community & Technical College Assistant Professor R…
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

This one is for the the Class of 2022

Well it’s that time again. That bittersweet part of the year where we mark an end to one chapter and a beginning to another for high school seniors. It’s an exciting time, and it can be a scary time too for parents and students alike, but above all, it’s a necessary time, a right of passage into what I hope are bright futures for each and everyone of the Class of 2022.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Junkins leads RCB to 1st state appearance

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Nathaniel Junkins hits a three-run home run and helps lead the Flying Eagles to victory. Yes, and it happened again on Wednesday. And that wasn’t all he did to help the Flying Eagles make history. Junkins hit his second...
CLENDENIN, WV
WVNews

Pat's Chat

I am so delighted that I can report to you that the Memorial Service for my sister is over and was so successfully completed. Going into it, I had no idea what I should do or how, so I can just praise the Lord that it happened so beautifully. I could not have done it without the help of my own sweet family, Mary Ann's family, my church family, and especially Barry Scott of Helvetia for getting the video done so well, Mary Stauffer and Alma Heckert, Ann Lowther, Mary Cutlip for coordinating the luncheon after the service, Pastor Daniel Venegas for the life sketch and retired pastor Rick Cutrigfht and his wife, Bonnie Cutright for her constant support and some of the special music and the uplifting, hopeful sermon, for Roy and Lois Waybright for their constant friendliness to all my relatives and to visitors, plus the Williams family children with their captivating music. Even some of Mary Ann's caretakers joined us in celebrating Mary Ann's life. Mary Ann's legacy for loving to sing lives on through her four great-grandchildren, Crew, Aven, Reeve and Adah. Since Mary Ann had donated her body to science, Heavner and Cutright Funeral Home added some professional touches by helping me get the obituary in papers and providing the funeral brochures and register. Their help and all the others made the task more pleasant.
HELVETIA, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Community Calendar

The Lewis County Senior Center is looking for two to five volunteers to help deliver meals to senior citizens. There are three routes to choose from in Lewis County. Deliveries begin at 10:15 a.m. Route times vary, but the average is one to two hours. Vehicle provided. Valid driver’s license required. Call the center at 304-269-5738 to volunteer.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Garrett Hacker

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University alumnus Garrett Hacker has returned …
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Celebration

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd's Nathaniel Junkins hits a three-run home run an…
CLENDENIN, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Senior Center Transportation and Menu

Daily: Weston Arbors, 10 a.m.; Criss Manor, 8:15 and 10:15 a.m.; Weston Commons, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: Walmart, 12:30 p.m. Call to be put on the list. Thursday: Clover Fork, Orlando, Oil Creek and Walkersville. Out-of-county transportation: Requests for transportation to medical appointments must be made in advance by calling David...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy