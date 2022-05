Hundreds of unique and collectible automobiles will take over the grounds of Ault Park for the 44th Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance show in June. On June 12, the gathering will feature more than 250 "pristine" vehicles and "eleven classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles," per a release. This year's event will also honor the 75th anniversary of Ferrari and the 60th anniversary of the Shelby American and Vintage SUVs.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO