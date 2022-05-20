2022 Ohio River Festival golf tournament winners

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials will ring in the long-awaited summer season at Palatine Park this weekend with the 42nd annual Three Rivers Festival, a four-day-long event that will kick off a series of live shows and concerts at the park. The festival will be open from Wednesday...
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — An alumnus is someone who graduates from a particular school, college or university. This simple definition does not come close to explaining those who are alumni of Ripley High School. Each year, members of graduating classes come together to celebrate their alma matter at...
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — After two long years, the Jackson County Children’s Choir is finally going to perform its spring show. The theme of this year’s production is “When You Believe” which fits the group and its director perfectly. “Even in the midst of...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The WV DNR announced Tuesday that the state’s newest record was set for catching a common carp while fishing at Summersville Lake. Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, PA, caught and released a new state record on May 7 while fishing in Nicolas County.
The Minutemaids softball team put together a great season going 18-10 on the year, but ultimately falling in the sectional final to perennial title contenders Herbert Hoover. Abby Hartley had a big senior season for Lewis County as expected, and led the team not just in the circle but at the plate. Hartley hit a team leading .451 out of the lead off spot with an on base percentage of .509 while slugging .791 for and OPS of 1.301. Hartley led the team in doubles (8), triples (4), RBIs (39), and runs scored (43).
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Enrollment will be taken through June 8 for this summer’s Wesleyan Summer Gifted Program. The program is for gifted students in grades 5-12 and will be held June 19 to July 1 on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon. The program is limited to about 40 students.
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Nathaniel Junkins hits a three-run home run and helps lead the Flying Eagles to victory. Yes, and it happened again on Wednesday. And that wasn’t all he did to help the Flying Eagles make history. Junkins hit his second...
Lewis County High School sent a group of 10 athletes to the 2022 Class AA West Virginia State Track Championships in Charleston last week and came home with several impressive finishes. Slate Swiger led the way for the boys, posting a pair of personal records when it mattered most. Swiger...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A charter school approved to open in West Virginia this fall has been delayed after a suitable location couldn’t be found. The four-member West Virginia Professional Charter School Board voted Wednesday to push back its contract with Nitro Preparatory Academy for one year, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After years of planning, surveying and construction, the new East Fairmont Fire Station is open and operating, and Marion County officials gathered at the new location to celebrate with a ribbon cutting Wednesday. The new fire station sits on Morgantown Avenue in the East...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rodger Keith Zirkle, 83, of Salem, passed away May 24, 2022. He was born March 19, 1939, in Lumberport, a son of the late Stanley Zirkle and Nina Merle Griffin Zirkle. He is survived by his wife, Shelba Jean Yeager Sperry Zirkle, whom he...
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital will be offering free physicals for Lewis County athletes on May 31 and June 1 at the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Department located on the first floor of SJMH. The physicals for the girls will take place on May 31 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg Water Board Chief Operator and Plant Superintendent Robert Davis is this year’s large-system winner of the Perkins Boynton Award. Davis received the award during the joint conference of the American Water Works Association and Water Environment Association on Tuesday at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — WTRF reported Wednesday that an unnamed 25-year-old man was airlifted after his vape pens exploded in his pocket. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to officials.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community & Technical College Assistant Professor Rachel Beach recently received an international award and recognition for her work in interior design. Beach, the program coordinator of Pierpont’s applied design program, was awarded an honorable mention placement at the international 2021 LIV Hospitality Design...
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Ann Siders Barberio, 77, of Maple Street, Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born in Taylor County on October 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Walford Lester and Lenora Ellen Hawkins Siders. She is survived by her husband...
Lewis County High School’s baseball team wrapped up their season last week just short of their goal, falling to Braxton County in the sectional semifinal, and the team has released their season award winners. Junior third baseman Grant Mealey was named the team’s Offensive Player of the year. The...
Comments / 0