ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

2022 Ohio River Festival golf tournament winners

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — On June 14, the Ohio River...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

FSHS 27 KHS 38.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With their 5-2 victory over the Keyser Golden Tornado in Game 2 …
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Ravenswood, WV
Ravenswood, WV
Sports
WVNews

Celebration

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd's Nathaniel Junkins hits a three-run home run an…
CLENDENIN, WV
WVNews

Minutemaids Softball: Year in Review

The Minutemaids softball team put together a great season going 18-10 on the year, but ultimately falling in the sectional final to perennial title contenders Herbert Hoover. Abby Hartley had a big senior season for Lewis County as expected, and led the team not just in the circle but at the plate. Hartley hit a team leading .451 out of the lead off spot with an on base percentage of .509 while slugging .791 for and OPS of 1.301. Hartley led the team in doubles (8), triples (4), RBIs (39), and runs scored (43).
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Wesleyan summer gifted program enrollment through June 8

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Enrollment will be taken through June 8 for this summer’s Wesleyan Summer Gifted Program. The program is for gifted students in grades 5-12 and will be held June 19 to July 1 on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon. The program is limited to about 40 students.
BUCKHANNON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Wv News#The Ohio River Festival#Greenhills Golf Course
WVNews

Junkins leads RCB to 1st state appearance

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Nathaniel Junkins hits a three-run home run and helps lead the Flying Eagles to victory. Yes, and it happened again on Wednesday. And that wasn’t all he did to help the Flying Eagles make history. Junkins hit his second...
CLENDENIN, WV
WVNews

LC Track athletes perform well at State Meet

Lewis County High School sent a group of 10 athletes to the 2022 Class AA West Virginia State Track Championships in Charleston last week and came home with several impressive finishes. Slate Swiger led the way for the boys, posting a pair of personal records when it mattered most. Swiger...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Approved West Virginia charter school won't open this fall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A charter school approved to open in West Virginia this fall has been delayed after a suitable location couldn’t be found. The four-member West Virginia Professional Charter School Board voted Wednesday to push back its contract with Nitro Preparatory Academy for one year, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Garrett Hacker

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University alumnus Garrett Hacker has returned …
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Rodger Keith Zirkle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rodger Keith Zirkle, 83, of Salem, passed away May 24, 2022. He was born March 19, 1939, in Lumberport, a son of the late Stanley Zirkle and Nina Merle Griffin Zirkle. He is survived by his wife, Shelba Jean Yeager Sperry Zirkle, whom he...
SALEM, WV
WVNews

SJMH offering free physicals for athletes

Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital will be offering free physicals for Lewis County athletes on May 31 and June 1 at the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Department located on the first floor of SJMH. The physicals for the girls will take place on May 31 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, Water Board Chief Operator Davis wins state award

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg Water Board Chief Operator and Plant Superintendent Robert Davis is this year’s large-system winner of the Perkins Boynton Award. Davis received the award during the joint conference of the American Water Works Association and Water Environment Association on Tuesday at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Pierpont professor receives international award for interior design

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community & Technical College Assistant Professor Rachel Beach recently received an international award and recognition for her work in interior design. Beach, the program coordinator of Pierpont’s applied design program, was awarded an honorable mention placement at the international 2021 LIV Hospitality Design...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Mary Ann Siders Barberio

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Ann Siders Barberio, 77, of Maple Street, Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born in Taylor County on October 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Walford Lester and Lenora Ellen Hawkins Siders. She is survived by her husband...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Minutemen Baseball: Year in Review

Lewis County High School’s baseball team wrapped up their season last week just short of their goal, falling to Braxton County in the sectional semifinal, and the team has released their season award winners. Junior third baseman Grant Mealey was named the team’s Offensive Player of the year. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy