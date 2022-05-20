2022 Ohio River Festival golf tournament winners

The Minutemaids softball team put together a great season going 18-10 on the year, but ultimately falling in the sectional final to perennial title contenders Herbert Hoover. Abby Hartley had a big senior season for Lewis County as expected, and led the team not just in the circle but at the plate. Hartley hit a team leading .451 out of the lead off spot with an on base percentage of .509 while slugging .791 for and OPS of 1.301. Hartley led the team in doubles (8), triples (4), RBIs (39), and runs scored (43).

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO