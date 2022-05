CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The active COVID case count in West Virginia dropped to 2,157 after jumping into the 2,500 range last week. Hospitalizations are down from 152 last week to 138 on Wednesday, with 27 in intensive care and eight on ventilators. The state has nine children hospitalized for COVID, with four in intensive care and two on ventilators.

