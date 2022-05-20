'Tougher than anyone:' Archbald kid battling cancer
By AUTUMN GRANZA FOR THE VALLEY ADVANTAGE
thevalleyadvantage.com
6 days ago
It appeared out of the blue. The Evans family of Archbald participated in a flag football game, went shopping for Halloween costumes and returned home to eat dinner. Adaleigh “Addie” Evans, then 6, went upstairs to get ready for bed and noticed a lump on her shoulder the size of a...
The Ruvo triplets are starting their own adventures after spending the last 22 years at each other’s side. On Sunday, North Caldwell residents Max Ruvo, Ben Ruvo, and Holly Ruvo graduated from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland. The triplets received their bachelor’s degrees in three very different majors: Ben...
HARRISBURG, PA – State Department of Health figures released on Wednesday show an increasing number of COVID 19 cases and COVID-related deaths. The department’s weekly update shows 29,664 new cases over the previous seven days, an increase of nearly 2,000 from the previous week. Deaths were also up, 249 recorded in the last week, an increase of 84 over the previous week. The death toll in Clinton County remained unchanged at 127.
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Police say a serial shoplifter who stole over $2,500 worth of goods from Walmart over nearly two months has been identified. Daniel Dagna, age 58, was identified on Sunday, May 22, as the man who had been involved in 10 retail thefts at a Wayne County Walmart between April 1 and […]
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly apartment building was heavily damaged after a fire that was reported early this morning. Calls for the fire at the Iron Kettle Apartments on Chemung Street came in at approximately 6 a.m., with multiple fire departments from across the region responding. Photos of the scene show that the center […]
TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Towanda announced they will be conducting DUI patrols this weekend, May 27. Various roadways within Bradford County that have seen a high rate of DUI-related crashes and DUI-related arrests is where the checkpoints will be placed from May 27 through the 29. Details on the […]
(Harrisburg) — The state is delaying the scheduled closures of two state centers for people with intellectual disabilities; the centers are still slated to close, but the timeline for doing so has been pushed back, state human service officials announced. Polk State Center is in Venango County in northwest...
West Chillisquaque Township, Pa. – A 63-year-old motorcyclist of Muncy died after he was thrown off his motorcycle Saturday in Northumberland County. State Police at Milton say shortly before 6:30 p.m., John F. Barlett failed to negotiate a right-hand curve on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he struck a ditch and was thrown off the motorcycle.
Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a wallet from a hospital in Columbia County. According to Bloomsburg police, the individual seen in the picture is wanted for questioning regarding a wallet that went missing from an office in Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital. The suspect is described as a […]
On May 12, 2022, at approximately 9:41 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office investigated a serious personal injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on State Route 34 in the Town of Barton. Upon arrival on scene it was determined that the operator of the motorcycle was...
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who filled up on gas and drove away without paying in Woodward Township. Officials say the vehicle’s operator, a 5’7″ person with black hair, filled their gas tank at ‘220 Eatery’ in Woodward Township on Monday, May 16, and drove […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Northumberland County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. along Mount Zion Road near Milton. State police say John Barlett, 63, of Muncy, drove off the side of the road and hit a ditch. Barlett was...
A teen from Schuylkill County has been reported missing. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, a 16 year old female went missing from East Brunswick Township, near New Ringgold overnight Friday into Saturday. Troopers say the teen was last seen in her home on Hope Avenue around 8:30pm,...
Update: Reading Police say they have found remains believed to belong to missing cab driver Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, in a field near Blue Marsh Lake. https://berksweekly.com/crime/remains-of-missing-cab-driver-found-suspect-charged-with-homicide/. Original Post: The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search in the area of Old Church Road and Lake Road in...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 80-year-old Corry man who was pulled from a Greenfield Township reservoir has died. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 80-year-old Gerald Lindenberger was pronounced dead at 3:22 p.m. on May 23 at UPMC Hamot. He had been pulled from Eaton Reservoir earlier that day. Another man also was pulled from the […]
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man showed no visible emotion as a jury convicted him of fatally shooting a man who reportedly was his friend during an Easter Sunday 2019 encounter on a secluded parking lot in the borough. Stephen Moore, 34, of the of the 400 block of Chestnut...
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a woman from Woodward Township lost over $91,000 to scammers between November 2021 and May 2022. Authorities say that a 69-year-old woman was contacted by unknown scammers who told her that she had $2.5 million in an account. The scammers then told her that […]
Pennsylvania could receive $1.2 billion in federal money to expand internet access to residents — 10 times more than early estimates — but the window for determining exactly how much the state gets is quickly closing. Every U.S. state was promised at least $100 million in federal grants...
On its face it’s a shocking figure: 147 incidents over four years where 268 children were left unattended at Bethlehem’s casino. The incidents from 2018 to 2021 ranged from a mere minute to nine hours, and are part of an increasingly concerning trend at the casino, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Wednesday.
Comments / 1