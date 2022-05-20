Firth rallies to beat Wendell in state baseball

Kathrine McRae Holyoak always appreciated the significance of small things: sending special clock wishes (11:11, 12:34, etc.), dedicating ocean waves to loved ones, and planning April Fools pranks. Her eight consecutive News Year's resolutions to learn geography and stop swearing were entirely unsuccessful. She was unlike anyone else; funny to the point of irreverence and spiritual like you can't believe. Kathrine passed away at home in Rexburg on May 19, 2022. She was born in Jackson, Wyoming on May 31, 1966, to Nancy and Rulon McRae. She graduated from Ricks College and Cabrillo College (CA) and then worked for over 30 years as a dental hygienist. She and Alan were married in the Oakland, California, Temple, and she served consistently in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including as a Pathway Missionary. A visitation and memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 25th at the Rexburg East Stake Center (387 S. 4th E. Rexburg, ID). Visitation from 11:30-12:45 and memorial service from 1- 2. Kathrine is survived by her husband, Alan Holyoak; children, Lindsey Foster (Jacob), Grant Holyoak (Morgann), Matt Holyoak (Tessa), and Emily Lawrence (Nathan); five grandchildren; and siblings Kathleen Durrant (Scott), Kirk McRae (Natalie), Samuel McRae, and Amy Barton (Joe). Many other family members through blood, marriage, and choice also look forward to being reunited with her. These relationships and connections meant everything to Kathrine. You were most likely to find her basking in the sun, biking, running, drinking soda, and gathering with friends. She was passionate about education and served on her local school and library boards, as well as in her Church community. If you would like to honor her memory, head to Sonic and order a "Chocolate Sunshine": Diet Dr. Pepper, with cherry and chocolate add-ins. Stir well. Katherine 5/31/1966 - 5/19/2022McRae Holyoak.

REXBURG, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO