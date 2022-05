Soon we will celebrate a very special day in the lives of many young people in our community. The annual commencement ceremonies for both high schools will take place on Saturday, June 4, beginning with Southern Garrett High School at 10 a.m. and Northern Garrett High School at 2 p.m. It will be a day filled with smiles, excitement, laughter and joy. But like many that day, I will be filled with mixed emotion as we say goodbye to another class of graduating seniors, many of whom I have known since they were very small children.

