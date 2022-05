Mayor says design specifications are being prepared. Frederick, Md (KM) The City of Frederick is working as fast as it can to repair Monocacy Boulevard near the I-70 ramp where a sinkhole opened up earlier this month. “We don’t do a study to know how to fix it. We do have to understand the extent of the damage and then the engineers have go and design what the solution is,”: says Mayor Michael O’Connor. “You don’t just dump a bunch of dirt in a hole and put asphalt over top of it. It’s more complicated than that.”

FREDERICK, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO