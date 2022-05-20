Pocatello City Council meeting ends abruptly after two council members walk out over lack of discussion about financial reports

The Pocatello City Council meeting on Thursday evening ended abruptly just minutes in after two council members walked out in frustration.

Council members Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray both walked out of the meeting at City Hall because they said the council dismissed their request to remove items concerning recent city financial reports from the consent agenda.

Bray and Ortega wanted those items removed from the consent agenda so the council could have a discussion about the financial reports rather than having to approve them without discussion along with other items on the consent agenda.

Ortega and Bray’s departure from the meeting broke the quorum, prompting Mayor Brian Blad to adjourn the meeting about 15 minutes into it.

The city’s financial reports have been a point of contention among the council for several months because some council members say they lack detail and transparency.

Blad, Council President Rick Cheatum and council members Linda Leeuwrik and Josh Mansfield have defended the city’s financial reports, while Ortega, Bray and council member Chris Stevens have regularly taken issue with those reports. Stevens was absent from Thursday’s meeting.

The concerns over the financial reports seem to be exacerbated by the fact that the city is currently operating without a chief financial officer after the previous one resigned.

Ortega said in a statement to the Idaho State Journal that after having to endure what she called “second class citizen” treatment by the mayor and some members of the council for more than two years, she felt she had “no alternative but to take a stand and leave the meeting.”

”For the past two and a half years I have been trying to do the work that the people of Pocatello elected me to do. That work includes questioning how their tax money is spent,” Ortega said. “I have faced one major obstacle with regard to that, and that is Mayor Blad. He has consistently resented my asking questions and asking for explanation for the benefit of the public. He together with Rick Cheatum and Linda Leeuwrik have worked to obstruct any attempts on my part at transparency. One has to ask oneself the obvious question, ‘Why?’”

Ortega continued, saying she has been a “victim of this bullying by Mayor Blad, his allies on the council and certain city staff” ever since she joined the council in 2020.

”What they don’t understand is that silencing me is silencing all the people who voted for me and want answers and transparency,” she said. “I will move on from my humiliation because that is what one does, but silencing the voices of the people is intentionally circumventing our democratic republic form of government.”

Bray said he walked out of the meeting after Ortega because he “felt like the mayor and the other council members were so much in disrespect to Claudia” when they, according to Bray, were not letting her explain her position.

“My choice was to say, ‘To heck with the business right now.’ We can recover from that, but I don’t know that we can recover a person that has been hurt this way,” Bray said of Ortega. “I think the issue is that (Blad and other members of the council) are scared of having the public understand what happens financially in our city. We’re supposed to be transparent, and I think they are doing a disservice to the citizens of Pocatello by not having the patience to have a full dialogue.”

Bray, who has been on the council for 15 years, said he has never seen a council meeting end the way it did Thursday night. The council has always comprised a “far more tolerant group of people,” he said.

Blad disagreed with Ortega and Bray’s characterization of the issue and the discussion that led to Thursday’s meeting’s abrupt ending. The mayor said he feels he has resolved the financial reports issue by providing the council with more information in the reports now than any council has ever received.

Blad also said by the time the financial reports reach the consent agenda, the council members have already seen the expenditures several times.

“Every dollar that is spent has been talked about at least four different times before it’s spent,” Blad said. “We talk about it during the budgeting process, city council work sessions, and items come in front of (the council) at least once in the form of a contract or a bid for different things, and then it comes in front of them for them to approve the financial report.”

When it comes to finances, the mayor said, “we’re an open book.”

“(The council members) have enough information. It’s just another excuse for them to act the way they are,” Blad said about his detractors on the council. “They can say it’s the financial reports, but it’s not. It’s obstruction. They’re just obstructing doing city business and it’s unfortunate. There’s nothing I could have done to keep that meeting going.”