Sarasota County, FL

Local Care Providers Unite to Ensure Quicker, Easier Access to COVID-19 Outpatient Treatments on the Suncoast

 6 days ago

As COVID infections begin to rise on the Suncoast and throughout Florida, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and its community partners have united to ensure those who need it have access to new antiviral treatments available in the community. The Sarasota County COVID Therapy Coalition formed this spring to make the...

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $2,000,000 Grant in Support of the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion at SMH

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation announced today that Barbara and Gary Rodkin have made a $2 million gift in support of the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion at Sarasota Memorial. The Rodkins’ $2 million donation will be used specifically to support geriatric services at the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion, which is currently under construction on Sarasota Memorial’s Sarasota Campus. The new $71 million pavilion is slated to open in 2023 replacing Sarasota Memorial’s Bayside Center for Behavioral Health with a modern facility that enhances, expands and centralizes care for people affected by mental and behavioral health challenges. The Rodkin’s interest in the geriatric services at the pavilion arose from personal experience. “In his 90s, my father had mental and physical issues, and it was extremely difficult to connect the dots and get the right people to get us the help that was needed,” says Gary. “There was no coordinated care and it really pointed out how much improvement the whole geriatric system needed.”
SARASOTA, FL
Manatee County Accepting Applications for Affordable Housing Advisory Board

Manatee County has seven openings for a citizens advisory committee that makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on Affordable Housing Incentives. Board members review the established policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations and adopted local government comprehensive plan of the appointing local government and recommend specific actions or initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing while protecting the ability of the property to appreciate in value.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
CreArte Latino Cultural Center Awarded Grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County

CreArte Latino Cultural Center has been selected to receive a $6,900 Community Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The grant will support funding facilitators for CreArte Latino’s many classes and workshops for adults, children and families. The bilingual arts and education nonprofit serves as a creative hub for the growing Latino/Hispanic communities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. CreArte Latino’s mission is to be a connector between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through arts and education opportunities and events. “This empowering grant gives us the opportunity to expand our educational programming and reach more than 200 students,” says Carolina Franco, the artistic director and president of CreArte Latino. She explains that her organization seeks to address a cultural issue that especially affects young people in the surrounding Latino/Hispanic community. “There can be a lack of knowledge about their roots. Children may not speak Spanish and they may have no idea about their culture. We want to bolster their pride and give them a direct experience of their rich heritage. We are deeply grateful to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support us in this important mission.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Small But Mighty Transition Sarasota Rescues 39,000 Pounds Of Produce For Those In Need

Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
Community Day School Welcomes New Hebrew and Judaic Studies Educator

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School (CDS) recently welcomed Rinat Heiman as its new Hebrew and Judaic studies instructor. Heiman had previously served in this position at Temple Sinai from 1994 to 2013 and, more recently, as a private bar and bat mitzvah teacher. Beginning as early as 14 months old, all students at CDS are offered classes in both Hebrew and cultural Jewish studies. Heiman is passionate about these studies. She knows that their lessons make a profound difference in students’ lives. As she sees it, these studies are far more than academic knowledge for isolated individuals. They’re teachings in wisdom, which connect each individual to a greater community. Community Day School opened its new campus, with record enrollment, on August 16, 2021. To learn more about Community Day School, visit communityday.org or call (941) 552-2770.
SARASOTA, FL
SRQ DAILY May 24, 2022

"Beneva is the perfect person to kick off this Broadway Brunch series. June is Pride Month and we want to celebrate our vibrant LGBTQ+ community." - Sharon Carole, co-owner of Bijou Garden CafÃ©. [The Dish] Bust Your Belly with Gary’s Burger at the Rusty Bucket. Happy 20th...
SARASOTA, FL
Kayaking and Paddleboarding Now Available at The Bay Park

The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC) proudly announces a community partnership with Ride & Paddle to provide park guests with weekly kayak and paddle board rental opportunities at The Bay Park. The exciting new program brings Ride & Paddle’s ACA-accredited kayak instructors and naturalists to The Bay, providing the community with a new way to explore the flora and fauna of Sarasota’s coastal ecosystems. Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ride & Paddle will be located on-site, equipped with a number of kayak and paddleboard rentals. In addition, Ride & Paddle offers free guided tours through The Bay Park every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
SARASOTA, FL
Bust Your Belly with Gary's Burger at the Rusty Bucket

Happy 20th birthday to the Rusty Bucket! What better way is there to celebrate than with a scrumptious stack like the Gary's Belly Buster burger?. Until May 29 at the Sarasota locale, diners are savoring this limited-time milestone special—with its over-easy egg, American cheese, mayonnaise, relish, pickles, lettuce, onions and tomatoes on a sesame seed bun.
SARASOTA, FL

