Lady Conchs have chance to etch historic season in record books

It has been a record-setting postseason for the Key West High School softball team thus far, and they have a gigantic chance to make a lot more history.

The Lady Conchs (19-3-1) ripped through the competition in the playoffs with a District 16-4A Championship, and they have outscored two opponents by a combined 26-3 in two Class 4A State Tournament games.

With their 11-1 win over Bonita Springs in the Region 4-4A Semifinal on Tuesday, May 17, Key West advanced to the Region 4-4A Championship where they will face a very familiar opponent, St. Brendan, at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at The KWHS Back Yard.

It will be the third time in school history that Key West has played in the Region Championship. Most recently, they lost, 10-4, to eventual state champs Coral Springs Charter in 2019. Under coach Gloria James, they advanced to the finals in 2005 but fell to American Heritage Plantation.

Although Conchs Coach Jason Garcia did not want to look past St. Brendan, he knows his team could get a first-ever berth in the Final Four.

But they have to take care of the Sabres (18-10) for a third time this season — not an easy task.

In their first meeting in March, behind sophomore pitcher Neveah Arnold, the Conchs took a 10-2 win over St. Brendan. The teams met in the District Championship, and Key West won, 2-0, for the Conchs’ second straight district title over the Sabres.

Key West has faced both of the Sabres’ top pitchers. In their 10-2 win, Key West pelted junior Emily Barrera for seven runs on five hits. In the district title game, senior Sophia Moran held Key West to the two runs on five hits and walked three.

Since that time, the Conchs bats have come alive in the state tournament.

Against Bonita Springs, Key West drilled a dozen hits with a pair of home runs by Isabella Perez and Miesha Hernandez, and a walk-off double by sophomore Scarlet Niles.

In their win over LaBelle, Key West slugged 11 hits highlighted by a walk-off, grand slam by Marina Goins.

Garcia said they will have to play another flawless game on defense and hit their spots from the circle.

“Knowing their pitching, it’s going to be tough. Add to that, it is difficult to beat a team three times in a year like we did with Gulliver in 2019,” said Garcia, now in his seventh season. “But the way the girls are swinging the bats right now, I think we’ve got a good shot to do it.”

But he still knows Moran can pose a challenge.

“She’s a totally different pitcher. She changes speeds a lot and goes primarily with a rise ball. We faced her in the district championship and won 4-3, the previous year. But every time we faced her, it’s been a really good game,” explained Garcia.

Lady Conchs pitcher Chloe Gilday has been the team’s ace in the postseason, and the coach said there is a good chance the sophomore will get the start on Friday against St. Brendan.

“We’re going to throw a bullpen session today to see where she is at and one with Neveah and see where she is at,” said Garcia on Thursday morning, May 19. “I’ll talk to the coaches Jewls (Castillo) and Erik (Snow) and if she’s in good shape, fine physically, I think I would go with Chloe, but I’ve still need to get a lot of input from the coaches.”

Key West’s defense had an error in each of the first two postseason games, but didn’t a commit a miscue against Bonita Springs. Garcia said St. Brendan plays a lot of small-ball, so his team needs to be prepared.

“They’re coming around defensively; they’re hitting their stride right when we need it. Now this is going to be a different animal. These girls are going to bunt and run, so we’ve got to be on our toes and focused against them. They’re going to put the pressure on the small-ball part of the game and we’ve got to step up and do it,” said the coach. “But, play the game and enjoy the process. It’s a game, so let’s go out there and have fun.”

