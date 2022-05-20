Hawkins, Dolphins bring anticipation to next year after strong showing

The spring game should bring eternal hope for the Marathon High football team, as rising senior Malachi Hawkins rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns during a 30-6 victory against Palm Glades Academy on Wednesday, May 18, on the Middle Keys campus.

“It’s a lot of good signs that we are definitely on the right track,” said Marathon coach Mac Childress. “I think our boys are starting to see the results from the weight room and the hard work in the offseason starting to pay off. We are definitely excited about the potential of this group.”

During the spring, the Dolphins had roughly 56 players at the 19 practice sessions, according to the coach, and dressed 40 players for the victory against the Eagles.

“We feel like what we are doing is the right formula and is working, we just have to keep doing it,” said Childress. “Kids are excited about it and wanting to play, so that’s a good sign.”

None were more dominate that Hawkins, who not only carried the load on offense but also made several tackles in the back field on defense.

“Malachi was a complete stud on both sides of the ball,” said Childress. “He’s such a teammate, and it’s great to have your best player be one of your leaders.”

The coach also credited the play of rising-senior Thomas Eubanks, as well as Aaron Dalton, who made multiple tackles from his new outside linebacker position, while Dylan Globe also made an impact in his return, shifting to defensive end.

Adding to the score, rising-junior quarterback Michael Merryman scampered into the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown run, while the Dolphins coach expressed he was also very pleased with the play of the offensive line, particularly Shawn Hill.

“Our offensive line did a really good job blocking for Malachi and without them making the holes, he’d never get those yards, so hats off to them,” said Childress.

The coach furthered that there is an excitement not just from the team but also the student body and fan base following the decisive victory, not just because of the win but also the number of players on the sidelines for the Dolphins on Thursday, which included 15 rising-freshman who also made it through the spring practices.

“We were fortunate to play in front of a great home crowd and I feel the community is excited about next fall,” said Childress. “Our players are ecstatic and ready to get back in the weight room. Seeing the results from all the hard work is so valuable for the young kids, so we are excited about the future.”

