ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Gruesome new details emerge in Ira Tobolowsky murder case

By Ginger Allen
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdSqx_0fkNZ4g500

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Six years after the murder of prominent Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky, Steven Aubrey has been indicted.

The Texas man was involved in a defamation lawsuit with Tobolowsky at the time of the murder.

In just-released court documents, Dallas police detective Brian Fillingim alleges Aubrey spied on Tobolowsky through a hole in his fence to "learn his daily routine."

According to the document, Detective Fillingim states Aubrey waited for the attorney to enter his garage, doused him with gasoline and then set him on fire with a torch.

The documents state detectives noticed "a healing burn of some kind" on Aubrey's hands and arms days after the murder.

Police say they also found propane torches and clothing with ignitable liquid residue inside Aubrey's apartment.

They say they also discovered electronic devices with google map searches for Tobolowsky's home, synagogue, and the words "burner phone" and "alibi definition."

And, in email exchanges, the detective says Aubrey reached out to an associate the night of the murder asking in an e-mail for "legal advice about dealing with the detectives." Court records indicate the associate replied to Aubrey writing "you took it to a whole new level when ya dun threw gas on…" followed by a string of expletives. The associate then allegedly writes "…don't kill anyone again."

Michael Tobolowsky, Tobolowsky's son, tells the I-Team the newly released documents "only scratch the surface of what will come out in trial."

The I-Team has reached out to Aubrey's attorney several times but he has not responded.

Aubrey remains in Florida where he is fighting extradition.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Missing Irving man found dead in Dallas after Silver Alert

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said that a man who was reported missing in Irving on Friday was found deceased in Dallas on Sunday, May 22.A Silver Alert was issued for Sabino Hernandez, 69, on May 20 after the Irving Police Department requested that the Texas DPS issue one. Sabino had been last seen on Thursday, May 19 at 7:45 p.m. leaving the 2200 block of Riverview Dr. on foot.Police said at the time that Hernandez had been previously diagnosed with dementia and other health conditions. Some of those conditions required daily medication. Hernandez had been missing for three days before he was found in Dallas near the Trinity River between Loop 12 and Westmoreland. Police did not comment on the cause or nature of Hernandez's death and said the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will make the official notification.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

19-year-old killed in shooting at Dallas graduation party

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year at an outdoor event this weekend. Uriel Alberto Enriquez died early Saturday morning. He was shot in the parking lot of the Salcedo Ranch, an outdoor venue near Interstate 20 and South Saint Augustine Drive, in southeast Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 723 Havendon Circle

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 12:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 723 Havendon Circle. Upon arrival, they found the unknown adult male victim, lying in front of a residential driveway with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Actor, 18 Others Arrested For Defrauding The Government

Plano (AP) – The actor who played the Red Power Ranger in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” films and television series has been charged with wire fraud conspiracy relating to the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program. The FBI says Jason Geiger is one of 19 defendants named in the federal indictment. He was arrested Tuesday, and remains jailed pending a Monday hearing in Plano. In all, the 19 defendants allegedly obtained by fraud at least 16 loans worth at least $3.5 million. the now 47 year old Jason Geiger, a resident of McKinney, played the Red Power Ranger under the stage name Austin St. John.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

Fatal Fort Worth shooting leads to SWAT situation, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Worth led to a SWAT situation that lasted several hours, police said Friday morning. Fort Worth police said officers responded at 8:16 p.m. Thursday to 1060 Woodlands Circle, which is an apartment complex named The Woodlands Apartment Homes, on a shooting call. Police said a physical altercation in the parking lot led to an exchange of gunfire between multiple people. Two people were shot, according to police.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Body found in rural Hill County

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead after an extensive search in Hill County. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office’s Dispatch Center received a call at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday from a Union Pacific Railroad employee reporting a vehicle along the railroad tracks, but off of the roadway – at Hill County Road 3105 and Hill County Road 3104. The vehicle was registered to a man out of the Austin area.
HILL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dallas Police#Violent Crime#Google
blackchronicle.com

Steven Aubrey Indicted in Murder of Dallas Lawyer Ira Tobolowsky – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A 61-year-old man arrested in Florida last month on a capital murder charge in the 2016 slaying of prominent Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky has now been indicted in the case. Steven Aubrey was booked into the Broward County Jail in April after being accused of Tobolowsky’s 2016 murder. The 68-year-old attorney was killed in what was ruled an arson fire in the garage of his home.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Shots fired during domestic disturbance at Waco apartment complex

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department officers are investigating after a suspect in a domestic disturbance fired a weapon at the Ashton Apartments complex in the 5100 Block of Hawthorne Drive Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the complex at about 5:21 p.m. and learned a suspect fired at...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Disappearance of Waco woman is now a murder case in Coryell County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody, Waco Police said. Law enforcement officials confirm to KWTX the suspect in the murder case is Jessica Colleen...
WACO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano woman arrested for alleged aggravated robbery against family members

A Plano woman was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated robbery against her family. According to an incident report filed by the Plano Police Department, police arrested 32-year-old Lea Ann Oliver of Plano three days after she allegedly broke into her family's house on May 9. The report indicates...
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WacoTrib.com

Man shot at South Waco home expected to live

The victim of a shooting Thursday evening in the 2800 block of Flint Avenue was expected to survive, Waco Police said. Police arrived at the house around 6 p.m. on a disturbance call and found one man with one bullet wound, Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a statement.
WACO, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris Police respond to shooting; victim shot multiple times

Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hubbard St at 11:08 a.m. on May 19, 2022. Investigation ongoing. Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hubbard St at 11:08 a.m. on May 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year...
PARIS, TX
WFAA

Man dies after being shot repossessing car at Arlington apartment complex, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was shot Monday while attempting to repossess a vehicle at an Arlington apartment complex died Thursday afternoon, police say. The man, 52, was shot at a complex south of Green Oaks Boulevard near Highway 360, police added. He reportedly was shot after showing up to the complex to repossess a vehicle, according to police. His name has not been released.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox29.com

Red Power Ranger among 18 arrested in Texas PPP fraud case

DALLAS - The North Texas man who once played the Red Power Ranger on the iconic 1990s television show was among 18 people arrested in a federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud case. Jason Geiger, who goes by the name Austin St. John, was one of 18 people indicted Thursday on...
DALLAS, PA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy