Brevard County, FL

Sisters Stand Together to promote women in the arts

By Cynthia Hall Hometown News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY — The importance of female solidarity isn't a new concept. Women have been marginalized for millennia. Yet through it all - hiding in plain sight - women have staunchly supported one another on various platforms; through a multitude of methods. Encompassing the beautifully simple sentiment, “United we stand, divided...

hometownnewsbrevard.com

Women’s Conference offers a ‘spiritual refresher’

Women’s Conference offers a ‘spiritual refresher’BREVARD COUNTY — If you’re looking for a spiritual pick-me-up or to connect with like-minded sisters in spirit, the upcoming Abide Women’s Conference may be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. The fifth annual conference will return this...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Grande Lakes Orlando Reveals Renovations, New Seasonal Celebrations

Grande Lakes Orlando, a 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by two premier hotels, has launched its Grande Summer programming to complement the recent multimillion-dollar renovations to both The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando. Designed as an oasis for guests of all ages and stages of life, the range of new enriching activities, holiday experiences and seasonal culinary and spa offerings provides a perfect balance of recreation and relaxation for the ultimate summer vacation.
ORLANDO, FL
travelexperta.com

Crabby Joes Restaurant Daytona Beach Review

A trend is forming for me. Whenever I head to a new spot I find myself doing massive searches online, but in the end usually go with the advice and recommendations of tourism board experts. Such was the case with Daytona Beach Florida. Gentry, from Daytona Beach Tourism office, when I asked her what is a unique and fun place to eat breakfast while visiting Daytona – without hesitation she said – Crabby Joe’s. And what a fun place it turned out to be.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Photos: MegaCon Orlando 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — MegaCon Orlando, the southeast's largest comics, sci-fi horror and anime convention, kicked off May 19 at the Orange County Convention Center. MegaCon Orlando runs May 19-22 at the Orange County Convention Center. The event draws thousands of fans to the annual event. Some fans dressed up...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

Taking Flight: Life-saving Whole Blood Now Aboard First Flight

Carrying whole Type-O blood on board air ambulances is rare in Florida – but makes all the difference for the most vulnerable trauma patients. If the sight (or even mention) of blood makes you a little weak in the knees, perhaps read no further. But a recent decision by...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Boeing to host career event in Titusville on Wednesday

Boeing will be hosting a career event for interested candidates on Wednesday in Titusville. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hyatt Place Hotel located on 6299 Riverfront Boulevard. The company is hiring engineering, technicians and structural design professionals to work on multiple programs, including...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Inside the Magic

Scammers Ruin High School’s Senior Trip to Universal

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its iconic thrill rides, world-class entertainment, and epic offerings. People from around the world visit Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay each year and come away impressed with the awesome adventures and thrilling experiences that they encounter.
ORLANDO, FL
volusia.org

Beach Lighting Expo set for May 27

Oceanfront property owners can learn how to safely illuminate their properties without endangering nesting sea turtles and hatchlings during a free Beach Lighting Expo from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the Daytona Beach Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive. Staff from Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division, along...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Would you visit the super spooky Historic Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, Florida?

What once was Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, FL. Now the building is a bunch of administrative offices.Ebyabe on wikicommons. It really is funny how much you don't know the place you live in until you start snooping around. I've been living in Orlando for almost a year and only just realized that I live close to a haunted school and not only just a haunted school, it's allegedly insanely haunted.
FELLSMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Windermere High School: Valedictorian's speech

Today, I wanted to focus on what’s going on in our minds right now, because, ladies and gentlemen, this is it: We made it. And as we step in this new phase of our lives, I know there may be a lot running through your mind. You may be thinking about how you will miss your old routine or the people you’re used to seeing. But I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the fact that this is also one of the greatest opportunities for a restart that we will have in a while. Although you could argue that every day is a chance to restart things, and I couldn’t agree more. From the moment you wake up, you have the power to do things differently and to choose how you’re going to take on the challenges of everyday life. However, this time around, you’ll wake up during the next few months and likely be surrounded by people who are also moving into a new phase of their lives. We will all be trying to adapt to a new environment, a new routine, new people. It’s like one big restart.
WINDERMERE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Atlantic snook season to close in Sebastian

The Atlantic snook season and recreational harvest in state and federal waters will close June 1. Snook are one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World. Seasonal harvest closures and anglers using proper handling methods when practicing catch-and-release help conserve Florida’s valuable snook populations and can ensure the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come.
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

45th Security Forces Squadron Enhances Installation Security With Marine Patrol

BREVARD COUNTY • PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA – Waterborne security is just as important as our defenders protecting our installation gates,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Hay, 45th Security Forces Squadron Marine Patrol Unit noncommissioned officer in charge. “It ensures that only authorized personnel are able to gain access to the installation and protects our people and resources from all threats.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: May 22, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Red Cross Helps 4 People Affected by a Home Fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, FLA. MAY 19, 2022 — Yesterday afternoon, local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Palm Beach & Treasure Coast Chapter, responded to a home fire on 2nd Place, in Vero Beach, Fla. The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to four (4) people impacted by the blaze, including two (2) children and two (2) pets.
VERO BEACH, FL

