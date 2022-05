With same-sex relationships a possibility since the first game in the series back in 2000, The Sims spearheaded queer representation in gaming. It's not always been perfect, with same-sex couples restricted to "joined unions" rather than marriages in The Sims 2 for instance, but it's been there. One area where it was still lacking in terms of representation is gender, with default pronouns applied based on players' chosen body type. That's changed as of an update (opens in new tab) adding customizable pronouns to The Sims 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO