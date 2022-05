It’s summer 2016. The UK has just Brexited while the US is yet to crown a former reality show figure as its actual president. That’s how far back the Valkyrie’s life as we know it begins, when Aston Martin and Red Bull’s joint-effort hypercar first sees the light of day, albeit with a somewhat unsexy name. A mildly sanitised version of a car Adrian Newey designed for Gran Turismo, it goes without the ground effect fan but does promises 1,000bhp and 1,000 kilos. Game on. It’ll be ready by the end of 2018, we’re told…

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO