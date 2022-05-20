Key West City Commission asks for stronger enforcement of cruise ship regulation

After a large cruise ship docked at Pier B on Monday and tied off to a city-owned mooring bollard, garnering attention from the City Commission and Safer Cleaner Ships, City of Key West staff has put cruise ships agency Carib Nautical “on notice” and said they will enforce the city’s cruise ship rules more stringently.

The issue was brought up at Wednesday’s Key West City Commission meeting by Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, who asked city staff how the “debacle” had happened.

City Manager Patti McLauchlin responded: “How it happened, I probably can’t give you that answer today, the ship came in, obviously it’s over. I don’t think we can turn a ship around in the middle of coming, but we have put Carib Nautical on notice that they cannot bring in larger ships that do not meet the submerged land lease.”

The state government has to be the agency to enforce the submerged land lease; city staff said state officials had been notified of the issue.

Port Services Director Doug Bradshaw said the submerged land lease is an agreement between Pier B and the state, “so all we can do is notify.”

“Anytime the state has been notified, typically they will send a letter to Pier B saying ‘you need to correct this’ and tell us how to correct it,” Bradshaw said. “They’ll send the letter, they may not do it for a certain amount of months and then they’ll do it again.”

Weekley asked if the city could prohibit large ships from using the city-owned bollard to tie off. Bradshaw responded that the city had told Pier B that “if you bring in a ship that does not meet the requirements of your submerged lands, you will not have access to our bollards.”

Mayor Teri Johnston asked that city staff pay closer attention to the size of the ships that are coming in.

“This comes down to the fact that, we get seven to 10 days’ notice of when these vessels are coming in, they’re published in our newspaper. It just takes a quick look on the internet to see how long they are and how wide they are. And yet, we don’t say a word,” she said.

Monday’s ship, the Celebrity Equinox, is 1,041 feet and has a capacity of 2,850 passengers.

Bradshaw said the city and cruise ship industry, up until recently, had a loose relationship.

“When cruise ships were normal, and we were bringing them to Mallory (Square) and they’d bring them to Pier B, we had a cohesive relationship. We used their bollards, they used ours, if we had to move forward or back a little bit, and it worked,” Bradshaw said. “Obviously we’re in a much different atmosphere now, so I believe going forward, it’s something that, obviously, we’ve taken notice (of). Because the citizens have voted and they don’t want the larger ships. We’ve put them on notice that this practice cannot continue even though, to be fair, it’s gone on for 30 years without much complaint. So this is something new.”

Johnston responded “well, it’s kind of bad to say that we allowed them to violate their submerged land lease for 30 years. That’s not a really positive statement.”

She added that she would like the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to be notified of the large ships in the future. McLauchlin said she had given direction to monitor the ships.

The commission also heard from a company called Waste to Green Energy Solution LLC, which submitted an offer to the city to remove the closed landfill known as Mount Trashmore so the city could repurpose the land.

The company’s two founders, Anthony D’Chiutiis and Mike Yeroush, said the company specializes in cleaning up local landfills. Under their hypothetical plan, the landfill would be removed over a period of two years, after permitting, at 125 tons of waste per day. Company representatives said that cutting-edge technology would be used to recover and recycle metal that is present in the landfill and to capture carbon dioxide gas that is released in the process.

Commissioner Sam Kaufman said previous commissions have had “quite a few” discussions on the future of the Mount Trashmore site. He asked the company representatives if there were examples of municipalities in Florida or the United States that have employed their services previously that staff could look to as success stories.

“We don’t have it in the United States, but I’m sure you can verify the technology that we’re dealing with here has been proven,” D’Chiutiis responded.

Questions of how to pay for the hypothetical project also came up. D’Chiutiis said a bond was the preferred method, and his company could possibly assist with funding. Commissioner Clayton Lopez said it would be prudent to look at both the environmental and economic impact of the project before moving forward.

Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover asked if the company had worked with any municipality that had received grant money to help pay for its work, to which D’Chiutiis responded no. He estimated that such a project would cost the city about $30 million.

Weekley said he was on a previous city commission that had contracted with a different waste-to-energy company, which required the city to hire legal counsel to get out of. He said he wanted to see the company’s track record of success before moving forward.

“The main thing I’m concerned about is the funding aspect of it. If we’re going to go to the citizens and ask them to approve a bond for $30 million or so, I don’t want to put us at risk if this does not go the way you’re telling us. That there’s some fallback on you and not the citizens of Key West,” Weekley said.

The commission directed the proposal to go through the Sustainability Board for review.

The commission also voted to put a few potential city charter changes on the ballot. One would allow the city to acquire real property by a super-majority vote of the city commission, instead of via referendum under the current charter conditions. Other referendum measures that will be presented to the voters include one to add “gender identity/expression/ irreligion and immigration status” to the list of groups whose rights are protected under city law. Another will add a one-year residency requirement to run for mayor or city commission, and another will remove all gender-specific references from the city charter.

