County agrees to raise building height

The Monroe County Commission this week agreed to raise the maximum allowable building height in the unincorporated areas of the Florida Keys by 5 feet, from 35 to 40.

The commission on Wednesday, May 18, approved the proposed amendment to its land-use rules to help people mitigate potential damage from hurricanes, storms, flooding and sea level rise.

The new height restriction will only be for new homes or retrofitting older homes that do not meet current building code for flood mitigation, according to Emily Schemper, senior director of planning and environmental resources for the county government.

In the past decade, the county government has been encouraging people to raise their homes out of the floodplain in order to mitigate from flooding and storm damage. Some proposed changes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood maps raised the flood plain by 1.5 feet, Schemper said.

“People have less vertical space to live in,” Schemper said of flood plain changes.

When it comes to sea level rise, the Keys have long been one of the most vulnerable areas in the country, given its proximity to the ocean and it being so low-lying. County sea level rise projections estimate between 10 to 21 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.

Roughly 80 miles of county roads, along with 8,303 homes, are among the most vulnerable to street flooding in the next 25 years, according to county estimates.

County consultants HDR Engineering is working on a plan to raise 149 miles of local roads vulnerable to future flooding, which would cost $1.8 billion in the coming decades.

Raising allowable building height has been a controversial subject in the past in the Florida Keys, and attempts to raise it in the past for affordable housing projects has been met with some resistance. However, with sea-level rise being an ongoing problem in the Keys, raising building height as become less controversial.

The County Commission will next send the proposal, along with a series of other flood-plan amendments, to the state Department of Economic Opportunity, which oversees growth and development in the Keys, for comments. The DEO will then send it back to the Monroe County Commission for final approval, Schemper said.

If finally formally adopted, the new allowable building height would not go into effect until after the new FEMA flood maps go into effect, Schemper said.

Commissioner Craig Cates was the only commissioner who objected to raising the allowable maximum building height, at least by 5 feet. He argued that not everyone will need to and will raise their home or build a new home 5 feet higher, Cates said.

Commissioners discussed raising it as high as possibly 42 or 44 feet as some Keys cities have or are considering going to such, the commissioners said.

Also Wednesday, the County Commission postponed voting on granting Waste Management a contract amendment that would allow the company to increase its residential rate by $8, bringing the total to $421 a year. The company cited increasing fuel prices as the need for the increase.

The commission is expected to vote on the proposal at its meeting next month, and the proposed increased could be even higher, according to Greg Sullivan, Waste Management’s district manager in the Florida Keys. Sullivan argued the current proposed residential trash rate is lower than Miami-Dade’s, which is going from $479 to $509, Sullivan said.

Deputy County Administrator Kevin Wilson told the County Commission that diesel fuel rates were pretty stable since 2014, but have increased by 26% in the past two months.

Last year, the County Commission approved commercial trash rate increase that increased the rate from 8.7% to 9.2% for Waste Management customers in the Lower Keys, 1.8% to 2.4% for Marathon Garbage customers in Marathon and Middle Keys, and 4.0% to 4.5% for Keys Sanitary customers in the Upper Keys,

The commission approved the company’s request to increase the monthly residential rate from $14.31 to $15.67, following an impassioned plea from Greg Sullivan, who oversees the Florida Keys operations for Waste Management. The company had requested to increase the rate to $16 a month, but the city negotiated a lower rate.

