County COVID cases on an ‘upswing,’ but transmission still considered ‘low’ by CDC

Although the level of coronavirus transmission in Monroe County is still considered “low” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new cases are in an upswing, according to data and health department officials.

The state Department of Health is only releasing county-level data every two weeks at this point, and the most recent report, with data from the week ending May 5, had Monroe County at a new case positivity rate of 9.9% and 144.1 cases per 100,000 people (however, that report appears to be using outdated population numbers for Monroe County, listing the county as having a population of 76,335. The 2020 census had Monroe County’s population at more than 82,000).

CDC data through March 14 has Monroe County at a positivity rate of 12.57%, a slight uptick of .41% from the week prior. It is a significant increase from March, when the county’s positivity rate was, at one point, in the low-single digits.

Dr. Mark Whiteside, Medical Director for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, described the positivity rate as “on an upswing.”

“Really, since late April, it’s been creeping up some,” he said.

Whiteside said he’s sure that new cases nationwide are “vastly under-reported” partly because of at-home tests that are not necessarily reported to local health departments and people generally getting tested less. CDC data shows there were 777 COVID tests taken in the county over the seven days ending in May 14, down 5.7% from the week prior.

Whiteside said there were now double-digit new cases in Monroe County most days. On Tuesday, May 17, there were about 30 new cases, he said. Whiteside added that many countries have stopped putting out daily COVID data, opting instead for weekly reports. But some countries are seeing surges, such as South Africa, which is experiencing a fifth wave of cases fueled by the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. Whiteside said cases in Monroe County are “presumably” being driven by the BA.2 strain.

One term that has frequently entered the COVID discourse since the outbreak’s beginning has been when the disease will become “endemic.” According to Whiteside, most people in the medical community “do not think that it’s in any way endemic, nor will it be in the foreseeable future.”

Endemic refers to disease that are confined to a defined geographical area that emerges in predictable patterns, such as the seasonal flu.

“Influenza, for example, is sort of endemic,” Whiteside said. “But with an antigenic shift, it can go pandemic.” Such as in 1918, when what became known as the Spanish Flu killed between 25 and 39 million people worldwide.

“To answer the question: no, COVID is not yet in any way endemic,” Whiteside said. “I say that because of these global waves.”

Endemic diseases are usually seen seasonally and are not great disruptions to daily life. Whiteside said there isn’t yet evidence that COVID, as of now, is predictable or seasonal.

Monroe County has long boasted one of the highest vaccination rates in the state. Which is now at 85%, according to Whiteside. The highest is Miami-Dade, which has 99% of its population older than 5 vaccinated, according to state health data. The total vaccination rate for people older than 5 in the state of Florida is 74%.

The breakouts now are aided by waning immunity to the disease. Whiteside said Monroe County went from almost no breakthrough cases in the early days of the vaccination to over half of the new cases being in vaccinated people, and that number is expected to keep going up.

“Plus, we have a documented reinfection rate going on 10%,” he said. “The vast majority are mild, but the point I’ve been making here is just because something is mild doesn’t make it harmless.”

Even minor infections can cause chronic symptomatology, sometimes called “long-COVID,” or can contribute to aggravation of preexisting chronic conditions.

“Those things concern me,” Whiteside said.

Polls show that most Americans consider the pandemic not to be a serious crisis. A poll published this week by Ipsos showed that 31% of Americans consider the pandemic to be over and 71% described the pandemic as a manageable problem, as opposed to 14% who consider it a serious crisis.

