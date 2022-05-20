ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

KEYS100 Ultramarathon on U.S. 1 Saturday

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 6 days ago

The annual KEYS100 Ultramarathon from Key Largo, at Mile Marker 99, to Key West is Saturday, May 21.

The start time is approximately 5:15 a.m. and the race runs approximately all day, Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Runners will be crossing U.S. 1 at several points:

• Atlantic Boulevard in Key Largo;

• Lignumvitae Channel in Islamorada;

• Channel Five Bridge;

• Guava Avenue in Grassy Key;

• Knights Key Boulevard in Marathon; and

• Veteran’s Memorial Park at the south end of the Seven-Mile Bridge

The race historically has not heavily impacted traffic on U.S. 1 as the runners are typically spread out and running on the shoulder/Heritage Trail/bike path.

For information, visit http://www.keys100.com.

The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

