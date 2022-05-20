KEYS100 Ultramarathon on U.S. 1 Saturday

The annual KEYS100 Ultramarathon from Key Largo, at Mile Marker 99, to Key West is Saturday, May 21.

The start time is approximately 5:15 a.m. and the race runs approximately all day, Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Runners will be crossing U.S. 1 at several points:

• Atlantic Boulevard in Key Largo;

• Lignumvitae Channel in Islamorada;

• Channel Five Bridge;

• Guava Avenue in Grassy Key;

• Knights Key Boulevard in Marathon; and

• Veteran’s Memorial Park at the south end of the Seven-Mile Bridge

The race historically has not heavily impacted traffic on U.S. 1 as the runners are typically spread out and running on the shoulder/Heritage Trail/bike path.

For information, visit http://www.keys100.com.