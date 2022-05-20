ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Sandspur Beach reopens after reconstruction

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 6 days ago

Day use of Sandspur Beach on the eastern end of Bahia Honda State Park has reopened following major reconstruction from Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The beach, parking lot and restrooms have been rebuilt. The Friends of Bahia Honda State Park, a citizen support group, funded the planting of 20 native Sabal palm trees along the beach as part of the restoration efforts.

It is open daily, from 8 a.m. to sundown, although the park may close when it reaches maximum capacity in its day use areas. The small tent and van camping area is expected to reopen later this month, according to Bahia Honda State Park Manager Mark Duncan.

Bahia Honda State Park offers three beaches: Loggerhead and Sandspur beaches on the Atlantic side and Calusa Beach on the Bahia Honda Channel side. A campground, tent sites and six cabins are available for reservations.

The beach was closed for years following the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Nearly all of the oceanside areas of the park were destroyed by the Category 4 hurricane, although parts of the park were reopened in early 2018.

Bahia Honda State Park is located at 36850 Overseas Highway. A concession stand offers chairs, snorkeling equipment, kayak rentals, and a variety of snacks and lunches.

For information on entrance fees and park rules, visit http://www.floridastateparks.org/BahiaHonda.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Hurricane Irma#Camping#Kayaks#Sabal#The Bahia Honda Channel
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Travel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
757
Followers
2K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy