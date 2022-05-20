Sandspur Beach reopens after reconstruction

Day use of Sandspur Beach on the eastern end of Bahia Honda State Park has reopened following major reconstruction from Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The beach, parking lot and restrooms have been rebuilt. The Friends of Bahia Honda State Park, a citizen support group, funded the planting of 20 native Sabal palm trees along the beach as part of the restoration efforts.

It is open daily, from 8 a.m. to sundown, although the park may close when it reaches maximum capacity in its day use areas. The small tent and van camping area is expected to reopen later this month, according to Bahia Honda State Park Manager Mark Duncan.

Bahia Honda State Park offers three beaches: Loggerhead and Sandspur beaches on the Atlantic side and Calusa Beach on the Bahia Honda Channel side. A campground, tent sites and six cabins are available for reservations.

The beach was closed for years following the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Nearly all of the oceanside areas of the park were destroyed by the Category 4 hurricane, although parts of the park were reopened in early 2018.

Bahia Honda State Park is located at 36850 Overseas Highway. A concession stand offers chairs, snorkeling equipment, kayak rentals, and a variety of snacks and lunches.

For information on entrance fees and park rules, visit http://www.floridastateparks.org/BahiaHonda.