The Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation has donated $10,500 each to two humanitarian relief organizations that are offering direct medical and shelter supplies and support to the people of Ukraine during this time of war and crisis. ShelterBoxUSA and Direct Relief not only respond to times of great need around the entire world, but the groups have also provided comfort and help to the greater Santa Barbara County.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO