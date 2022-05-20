ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Senators ends Buckeyes' run in district semifinals

By From staff reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

CHILLICOTHE — Nelsonville-York’s historic season came to a close on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes fell to the Senators from Portsmouth West, 10-0, in a Division III district semifinal at Unioto High School.

Nelsonville-York closes the season at 15-9 after winning the first sectional title in program history.

The 15 wins is also a program record for victories in one campaign.

Sydney McDermott made it difficult for the Buckeyes to continue their season, however. She pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout for West. She struck out eight and walked two.

West also hit four home runs, with Emily Moore hitting two and Zoey Pollard and Myla Mead each hitting one.

West went ahead 2-0 in the first on Moore’s two-run home run.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the fifth.

The Senators scored five runs in the fifth, then three more in the sixth to end the game.

West went ahead 6-0 on Mead’s three-run home run. Moore followed with a solo home run to make it 7-0.

Pollard’s three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth made the score 10-0, ending the game and advancing West to the district championship game.

McDermott was 3 for 3 for the Senators, with Mead doing 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Moore was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

Abby Riffle hit a single for Nelsonville-York, with Brooklyn Richards and Hayleigh Gautier each drawing walks.

Ryleigh Giffin took the loss, giving up 12 hits in five innings of work.

West improved to 25-2-1 with the victory.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nelsonville, OH
Education
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Nelsonville, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Mcdermott, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#Highschoolsports#Education#Division Iii#Unioto High School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
703
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy