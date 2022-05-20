Senators ends Buckeyes' run in district semifinals

CHILLICOTHE — Nelsonville-York’s historic season came to a close on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes fell to the Senators from Portsmouth West, 10-0, in a Division III district semifinal at Unioto High School.

Nelsonville-York closes the season at 15-9 after winning the first sectional title in program history.

The 15 wins is also a program record for victories in one campaign.

Sydney McDermott made it difficult for the Buckeyes to continue their season, however. She pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout for West. She struck out eight and walked two.

West also hit four home runs, with Emily Moore hitting two and Zoey Pollard and Myla Mead each hitting one.

West went ahead 2-0 in the first on Moore’s two-run home run.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the fifth.

The Senators scored five runs in the fifth, then three more in the sixth to end the game.

West went ahead 6-0 on Mead’s three-run home run. Moore followed with a solo home run to make it 7-0.

Pollard’s three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth made the score 10-0, ending the game and advancing West to the district championship game.

McDermott was 3 for 3 for the Senators, with Mead doing 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Moore was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

Abby Riffle hit a single for Nelsonville-York, with Brooklyn Richards and Hayleigh Gautier each drawing walks.

Ryleigh Giffin took the loss, giving up 12 hits in five innings of work.

West improved to 25-2-1 with the victory.