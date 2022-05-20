ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS3 Mysteries: Father Of Man Who Marked Grim Milestone For Philly Wants Son To Be Remember More Than Number

By Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJhSO_0fkNJWUa00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Mount Airy man, ambushed and killed the day after Thanksgiving last year, was Philadelphia’s 501st homicide victim and marked a grim milestone. But Andrew Stengel’s father says his son should be remembered as more than just a number as the search for his killer continues.

These are some of the good times, the unforgettable memories for Mike Stengel with his son, Andrew.

“Him and I were enormous Eagles fans, we followed the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl,” Mike Stengel said.

Memories are now what remain.

In a city rocked by violence, Andrew Stengel’s killing on Black Friday 2021 marked a shattered record in Philadelphia.

Police say Andrew became the 501st victim of homicide.

“Andrew Stengel was a 29-year-old male,” Homicide Lt. Dan Brooks said. “It was a Friday evening, Nov. 26, 2021, shortly after 8:30.”

Investigators say the young man was about to get in his truck, which was parked on Ardleigh Street in Mount Airy when he was ambushed.

“He was subsequently shot six times throughout his body,” Brooks said. “An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was driving home from his shift and he observed Mr. Stengel on the highway next to his truck. The officer immediately exited his personal vehicle and attempted to render first aid.”

Officers raced Andrew to Einstein Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Video gives police some information on the shooter.

“It did show the shooter in this incident was staking out Mr. Stengel’s residence specifically. You could see the shooter on-camera return consistently to the residence waiting for Mr. Stengel to exit,” Brooks said.

The shooter actually went to a window of the apartment to see what Andrew was up to. The shooter, police say, was impatient. They say it was planned and the shooter was anxious to shoot Andrew.

Brooks says Andrew was still mourning the sudden death of his girlfriend.

“Mr. Stengel experienced a loss some months earlier, he was working through those problems at the time,” Brooks said. “We’re working with Mr. Stengel’s parents and family. We are trying to figure out a motive for this. What we can say is, we’re certain Andrew Stengel was targeted. This wasn’t a random shooting.”

Meanwhile, Mike Stengel has contributed $80,000 of the city’s $100,000 reward.

Family and friends wallpapered the neighborhood with posters asking for information.

Stengel said his son appeared to grow increasingly concerned with his surroundings.

“He seemed to be getting nervous where he lived,” Mike said. “He put in all these security cameras all around. I asked why are you putting cameras around and he said well you never know, don’t want anybody coming in, I didn’t know if he was paranoid. He was definitely aware something was different and he lived in a nice neighborhood — nice neighbors, nice people.”

Police are hopeful someone can come forward and give them a clue that provides a major break in the case. Call 215-686-TIPS.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 1

Related
phl17.com

Child left her South Philadelphia home at night never returned

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 21, 2022. Police say 12-year-old Noormyjah Powell was last seen leaving her home on the 1700 block of Snyder Street at 9:00 pm. Powell was last seen wearing a black t-shirt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead While Clutching Dog's Leash

Philadelphia police said a man walking his dog was shot and killed in the Kensington section of the city early Wednesday morning. Police said when they found him lying on the sidewalk at Frankford Avenue and Atlantic Street around midnight, he was still holding onto his dog’s leash. The dog was unharmed and still attached.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 People On Way To Prom Party Injured In West Philadelphia Quadruple Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A masked gunman on a bike shot four people heading to a prom party in West Philadelphia Wednesday evening. It happened on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue just after 7 p.m. A 19-year-old man was shot in the side and is in critical condition, according to police. They believe he was the intended target. Three other victims are in stable condition, including a mother, daughter, and a 60-year-old man. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Police: 3 killed in separate daytime shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people were killed in two different shooting that happened minutes apart Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Ella street just before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say a 44-year-old man was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Kensington Shooting Leaves Two Men Dead, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Kensington left two men dead, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ella Street. Chopper 3 was live over the scene on Wednesday afternoon. Police said a 45-year-old man was shot seven times and was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died. The second victim, police said, is a 44-year-old man who was shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, investigators have not many any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brooks
CBS Philly

Brotherly Love: Wheels Of Change Bringing Help To Families In Their Own Neighborhoods

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey woman who knows how hard families are working is bringing help to them in their own neighborhoods. Wherever the Wheels of Change trailers are, people follow. The trailers are stuffed with donated items that are unloaded onto tables and given away to anyone who stops by. “Almost like Christmas morning,” Nereida Robles said. Brenda Gonzalez started Wheels of Change in February 2021 with one trailer. “The reason is my mom was a single mom, and to me, I knew I wanted to give back at some point in my life because I was blessed,” Gonzalez said. She also knew...
CAMDEN, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Late-Night Eats In Philadelphia

- If you're craving a late-night snack in Philadelphia. , you've come to the right place. Philadelphia has plenty of restaurants open late, serving Chinese food, sandwiches, and quick fries. The best places to grab these snacks include the Standard Tap, Silk City Diner, Sidecar Bar & Grille, and David's Mai Lai Wah.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Shot During Robbery Inside Store In South Philadelphia’s Italian Market: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot during a robbery in South Philadelphia’s Italian Market. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. inside a store that was packed with late-night customers on 9th Street and Washington Avenue. The business was closed through the night but when officers first got to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg. @PhillyPolice say the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside the store. Victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Suspected robbers/shooter are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Eagles#Einstein Medical Center
fox29.com

Formerly incarcerated Philly man wins Pulitzer Prize for podcast about reentering society after prison

PHILADELPHIA - A formerly incarcerated Philadelphia man won a Pulitzer Prize Award for his work co-hosting a podcast about reentering society after decades behind bars. Luis "Suave" Gonzalez was jailed as a teen and spent over 30-years in the prison system. He was released from custody in 2017 and has spent his new lease on life working hard to give back and make his own way.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Chief Of School Safety Kevin Bethel Speaking Out Following Texas School Tragedy: ‘Fear In Our System Is Real’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man in charge of safety in Philadelphia Public Schools is talking about what the district is doing in the wake of the Texas school tragedy. “Right now the fear in our system is real,” chief of school safety Kevin Bethel said. “These are the incidents that keep you up, the concern that someone could come to your school and do harm to your child.” Kevin Bethel is watching the safety of staff and students even more closely Wednesday. It comes after Tuesday’s heart-wrenching Texas school massacre. An incident Bethel says no one can prepare for. “It’s not natural to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
CBS Philly

Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Riding Motorcycle Killed In Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty Philadelphia police officer died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night. It happened on the 3300 block of South Broad Street in South Philadelphia. Police say the 27-year-old officer struck a car pulling out of a parking lot just before 7 p.m. The off-duty officer was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the 22-year-old driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fugitive Injured In Shootout With Police in Philly Suburbs: DA

A 29-year-old fugitive was injured after a shootout with police over the weekend in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Mark Simpkins Jr., of Norristown, had been wanted on an arrest warrant since Oct. 4, 2021, when patrol officers spotted him heading into the A-Plus store on Main Street around 6 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R.Steele said in a joint release.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Dies In Motorcycle Crash In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified an off-duty officer killed while riding a motorcycle in South Philadelphia. Police say 27-year-old Thomas Munz Jr. was riding a motorcycle head southbound on Broad Street when he came into contact with the rear driver’s side of a 2018 Gray Chevrolet Equinox just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Munz Jr. was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. He later died from his injuries. The driver of the Chevy Equinox did not sustain any injuries and remained on the scene. Munz Jr. was one of two officers involved in the 2020 fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia. Munz was never criminally charged in Wallace’s death. Police say Munz Jr. had been with the police department for four years and was assigned to the 18th District.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Gunpoint Robbery of North Broad Convenience Store

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Antoine Jordan-Harris, 22, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to eight years and six months in prison and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Karen S. Marston for his participation in a robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store during a period of civil unrest in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy