CBS3 Mysteries: Father Of Man Who Marked Grim Milestone For Philly Wants Son To Be Remember More Than Number

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Mount Airy man, ambushed and killed the day after Thanksgiving last year, was Philadelphia’s 501st homicide victim and marked a grim milestone. But Andrew Stengel’s father says his son should be remembered as more than just a number as the search for his killer continues.

These are some of the good times, the unforgettable memories for Mike Stengel with his son, Andrew.

“Him and I were enormous Eagles fans, we followed the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl,” Mike Stengel said.

Memories are now what remain.

In a city rocked by violence, Andrew Stengel’s killing on Black Friday 2021 marked a shattered record in Philadelphia.

Police say Andrew became the 501st victim of homicide.

“Andrew Stengel was a 29-year-old male,” Homicide Lt. Dan Brooks said. “It was a Friday evening, Nov. 26, 2021, shortly after 8:30.”

Investigators say the young man was about to get in his truck, which was parked on Ardleigh Street in Mount Airy when he was ambushed.

“He was subsequently shot six times throughout his body,” Brooks said. “An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was driving home from his shift and he observed Mr. Stengel on the highway next to his truck. The officer immediately exited his personal vehicle and attempted to render first aid.”

Officers raced Andrew to Einstein Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Video gives police some information on the shooter.

“It did show the shooter in this incident was staking out Mr. Stengel’s residence specifically. You could see the shooter on-camera return consistently to the residence waiting for Mr. Stengel to exit,” Brooks said.

The shooter actually went to a window of the apartment to see what Andrew was up to. The shooter, police say, was impatient. They say it was planned and the shooter was anxious to shoot Andrew.

Brooks says Andrew was still mourning the sudden death of his girlfriend.

“Mr. Stengel experienced a loss some months earlier, he was working through those problems at the time,” Brooks said. “We’re working with Mr. Stengel’s parents and family. We are trying to figure out a motive for this. What we can say is, we’re certain Andrew Stengel was targeted. This wasn’t a random shooting.”

Meanwhile, Mike Stengel has contributed $80,000 of the city’s $100,000 reward.

Family and friends wallpapered the neighborhood with posters asking for information.

Stengel said his son appeared to grow increasingly concerned with his surroundings.

“He seemed to be getting nervous where he lived,” Mike said. “He put in all these security cameras all around. I asked why are you putting cameras around and he said well you never know, don’t want anybody coming in, I didn’t know if he was paranoid. He was definitely aware something was different and he lived in a nice neighborhood — nice neighbors, nice people.”

Police are hopeful someone can come forward and give them a clue that provides a major break in the case. Call 215-686-TIPS.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .