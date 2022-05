LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As Lincoln Public Schools students began their last day of school on Wednesday, city leaders reflected on the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “I’m just sad for our youth,” Police Chief Teresa Ewins said. “Anywhere in this country, I am sad for our youth. They can’t be kids because this is what they have to live with. The fact that you have to think about this is astonishing to me.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO