COVID-19: How Cases in the Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 620,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 17, bringing the total count to more than 81.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 992,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 27.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Harrisonburg, VA metro area consists of Rockingham County and the city of Harrisonburg. As of May 17, there were 21,069.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Harrisonburg residents, 16.7% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,296.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Harrisonburg metro area, Harrisonburg city has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 17, there were 25,326.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Harrisonburg city, the most of any county in Harrisonburg, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Rockingham County, there were 18,245.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Harrisonburg.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Harrisonburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Harrisonburg, VA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 per 100,000 residents 16820 Charlottesville, VA 215,445 40,060 18,594.1 381 176.8 47260 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 1,761,729 352,443 20,005.5 3,913 222.1 25500 Harrisonburg, VA 133,557 28,140 21,069.7 388 290.5 40060 Richmond, VA 1,269,530 270,744 21,326.3 3,351 264.0 13980 Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA 166,785 35,879 21,512.1 395 236.8 40220 Roanoke, VA 313,009 68,768 21,970.0 1,072 342.5 31340 Lynchburg, VA 261,652 60,983 23,306.9 864 330.2 49020 Winchester, VA-WV 137,621 33,250 24,160.6 402 292.1 44420 Staunton, VA 121,651 30,692 25,229.6 390 320.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .