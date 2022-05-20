COVID-19: How Cases in the Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 620,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 17, bringing the total count to more than 81.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 992,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 27.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Houma-Thibodaux, LA metro area consists of Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. As of May 17, there were 26,533.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Houma residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,296.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Houma-Thibodaux metro area, Lafourche Parish has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 17, there were 26,851.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Lafourche Parish, the most of any county in Houma-Thibodaux, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Terrebonne Parish, there were 26,256.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Houma-Thibodaux.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Houma-Thibodaux metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Houma-Thibodaux, LA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 per 100,000 residents 10780 Alexandria, LA 153,310 36,514 23,817.1 671 437.7 29180 Lafayette, LA 489,914 119,961 24,486.1 1,469 299.8 35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 311,461 24,567.5 3,863 304.7 12940 Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 212,786 24,907.1 2,754 322.4 25220 Hammond, LA 132,057 33,130 25,087.7 599 453.6 29340 Lake Charles, LA 208,549 53,092 25,457.8 714 342.4 26380 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 55,764 26,533.8 791 376.4 43340 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 106,142 26,560.8 1,785 446.7 33740 Monroe, LA 203,457 60,466 29,719.3 1,023 502.8

