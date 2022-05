BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When law enforcement presence is seen around schools, it typically brings concern to parents. But, when they arrived at Bryan and College Station ISD schools Wednesday, they felt a sense of security seeing the extra officers. According to district leaders, officers will be placed at lower grade schools for the remainder of the year. This decision was made following the murder of 19 elementary students and two staff in Uvalde on Tuesday.

BRYAN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO