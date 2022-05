The fate of a proposed residential development that’s triggered a host of concerns for some residents in Hilltown could soon be decided. A hearing related to zoning issues on The Venue, a proposed age-restricted residential community, is scheduled for June 7 before the township board of supervisors. However, it will open and then immediately be continued as the developer reportedly needs more time to prepare, according to township officials.

