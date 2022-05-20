ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

State rep’s comments on Cape tech school catch many by surprise

capecoralbreeze.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Mike Giallombardo didn’t have to be asked what he thinks of Cape Coral Technical College. His review of the school was that he was not “100 percent impressed at all.”. Giallombardo made that statement last week during the opening minutes of his remarks to the...

www.capecoralbreeze.com

Comments / 1

Related
capecoralbreeze.com

Chamber, city to host homeowners insurance town hall meeting

The Chamber of Co-merce of Cape Coral along with the city of Cape Coral will host a town hall style meeting focusing on homeowners insurance rates as well as the outcome of the 2022 Special Legislative Session on the matter. Hosted by Cape Coral City Councilmember Gloria Tate, the June...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County adjusting operations schedules for Memorial Day

Most Lee County administrative operations will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. The county’s holiday schedule adjustments are as follows:. All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the city of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will take place one day after the regularly scheduled collection day for the entire week beginning May 30. This means that if your regular collection day is Monday, the collection truck will pick up that material on Tuesday. Tuesday’s regularly scheduled pickups will occur on Wednesday and so on for the rest of the week through Saturday, June 4. Regular collection schedules resume on Monday, June 6.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Cape Coral, FL
Lee County, FL
Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee officials reach out to community with reassurances in wake of deadly school shooting in Uvalde

“Safe kids, safe schools,” through pro-active law enforcement and community involvement was the message relayed by Lee County officials Wednesday. “I need your help,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno at a press conference that also included county and school district officials. “National media outlets reported that the shooter at Robb Elementary School, just days before, posted photos of guns on his Instagram account. His TikTok bio was, kids be scared in real life.
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Message to parents from the School District of lee County

New Superintendent of Schools Christopher S. Bernier sent a message to parents and guardians late Tuesday night in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:. It is with a heavy heart that my first communication to you, as Superintendent of Schools, is in regards to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. There are no words to express the anger and heartbreak this has caused our school communities, and I mourn for Robb Elementary School. As a community, we pray for the families whose children were taken too soon. This heinous act of violence has no place in our society.
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Attorney: Cape annexation’s illegal

A pair of properties that were voluntarily annexed by the city of Cape Coral last week were brought into the city limits illegally because the sites are not urban in character, an attorney who has represented Pine Island interest in the past contends. Michael Hannon said there is no basis...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hayden
capecoralbreeze.com

Donalds, Banyai campaign heats up

The rematch for the 19th Congressional District representing most of Lee County, including Fort Myers Beach, is taking off with sharp — and diametrically opposed — political rhetoric from incumbent Byron Donalds (R-Naples) and challenger Cindy Banyai (D-Fort Myers). Donalds, who comfortably won election to the House of...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Smelly substance seen floating on Peace River in Punta Gorda

Something smelly is popping up in Southwest Florida. A viewer sent us a picture of what it looks like at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda with chunks of something floating on top of the Peace River. Mark Cangelosi sent WINK News the picture of the stuff floating in the waters...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

$5.95-million settlement with former teacher struck and dragged by county worker in truck to be presented to County Commission on May 24 for consideration

Office of County Attorney recommends board accept terms; otherwise, case would be rescheduled for trial. With a jury already selected and sworn as of May 6, a deputy Sarasota County attorney and attorneys representing a woman who suffered severe injuries in a May 2020 accident caused by a county employee informed a 12th Judicial Circuit Court judge on May 9 that the parties had reached a settlement in the case, Circuit Court records show.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Maine Man Catches Prehistoric Fish Off Florida Coast

Talk about a whale of a tale! A Maine man on vacation catches a prehistoric fish off the coast of Florida!. Michael Treworgy was on vacation in the Sunshine State when he and his father went fishing for tarpon off Marco Island. Initially things weren’t going well. “The day started off really bad,” Treworgy explained. “Every bait we put in the water, we couldn’t even get into position before losing it to small sharpnose sharks.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade School#Tech#Bill Johnson#School Board#State#Cape Coral Council#Cctc#Cccia
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Council to get hurricane preparedness update

The last time the city of Cape Coral was hit by a major hurricane was in 2017 with Irma — and getting money from the federal government was akin to pulling teeth. The city got the money eventually, but the need to prepare in the event of another occurrence will be discussed at a workshop meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy