State rep’s comments on Cape tech school catch many by surprise

New Superintendent of Schools Christopher S. Bernier sent a message to parents and guardians late Tuesday night in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:. It is with a heavy heart that my first communication to you, as Superintendent of Schools, is in regards to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. There are no words to express the anger and heartbreak this has caused our school communities, and I mourn for Robb Elementary School. As a community, we pray for the families whose children were taken too soon. This heinous act of violence has no place in our society.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO