Just after daybreak on Saturday, May 14, I joined Woodlawn resident and birder Randy Shonkwiler as he took a bird walk through Jackson Park's Garden of the Phoenix. Shonkwiler is often up and walking at that time of day, particularly in May when the annual spring migration of birds is in full flux. With binoculars and notebook in hand, he walks with a quiet and punctuated deliberation. We’re accompanied by a euphony of bird song, chatter and calls.

