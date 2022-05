It was going to be called Son Of A Bitch until the record company choked on that title. And although it wasn’t a hit, being covered and sampled paid for a few beers. Just like Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, Nazareth’s Hair Of The Dog is one of those unusual rock songs that found enormous worldwide success but didn’t have its title mentioned in the lyrics. The reason for this was simple: Son Of A Bitch, which is what Nazareth wanted to call it, was deemed too vulgar for public taste back in 1975.

